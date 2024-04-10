OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - Across Louisiana, as many as nearly 190,000 utility customers at some point were without power as severe storms rocked the state early Wednesday morning.

Various utility companies are showing tens of thousands across southwest Louisiana and throughout Acadiana are currently suffering through outages.

The major storms that rolled through south Louisiana Wednesday morning generated a lot of storm system warnings, including for severe wind and tornadoes. High winds can bring down trees, which in turn can down powerlines and disrupt utilities.

St. Landry Parish, which was among the hardest hit, has a lot of people without power, particularly in the Opelousas area.

32,000 people in St. Landry Parish are currently without power, with 68 percent of the parish without power, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office.

There are also 20 powerlines down north of Washington. State police are aware and en route to those locations. There are also about 30 roads with trees down at this time.

Trees down:

182 Harry Guilbeau Rd in Opelousas

Grand Marias Road in Leonville

Don Guilbeau Rd in Arnaudville

Mushroom Rd in Arnaudville

Judson Walsh Drive in Opelousas

School Rd in Lawtell

Borel Rd in Sunset

Edward Rd in Opelousas

Thelma Drive in Sunset

8 poles are down on Highway 10 — 2 miles north of I-49 in Lawtell

Powerlines Down:

Grolee and Raymond in Opelousas powerline down and debris

Auzenne Road in Leonville

Robert Daily Road in Sunset

Hypolite Miller Road in Sunset

Highway 90 near Chretien Point in Opelousas

7315 Highway 105 Road Blockage in Krotz Springs

107 Normal LeJeune Road in Krotz Springs

5450 Highway 31 tree on road in Opelousas

The website PowerOutage.US has detailed numbers for outages in Louisiana. The following utility companies are showing major issues.

Here's a breakdown of the outages we're seeing at this time.

• Beauregard Electric Cooperative: 43,808 total customers, 20,426 without power.

• Claiborne Electric Cooperative: 23,909 total customers, 6,413 without power.

• Cleco Power: 300,140 total customers, 20,867 without power.

• Dixie Electric Membership Corporation: 116,482 total customers, 47 without power.

• Entergy: 1,287,130 total customers, 50,246 without power.

• Lafayette Utilities System: 70,000 total customers, 0 without power.

• Southwest Louisiana EMC: 113,729 total customers, 31,559 without power.

• Southwestern Electric Power Co: 230,611 total customers, 15,241 without power.

• Washington St. Tammany Electric Cooperative: 52,899 total customers, 23 without power.

What to Do If Your Power Goes Out

According to the website Ready.gov, there are several things you need to make sure you remain safe, even in a power outage.

"Take an inventory of the items you need that rely on electricity," the website recommends when it comes to preparing for outages. "Plan for batteries and other alternative power sources to meet your needs when the power goes out, such as a portable charger or power bank. Have flashlights for every household member. Determine whether your home phone will work in a power outage and how long battery backup will last."

But when the outage comes, here's what you need to do (or don't do):

• Keep freezers and refrigerators closed.

• Use a generator, but ONLY outdoors and away from windows.

• Do not use a gas stove or oven to heat your home.

• Disconnect appliances and electronics to avoid damage from electrical surges.

• Have alternate plans for refrigerating medicines or using power-dependent medical devices.

• Check with local officials about heating and cooling locations open near you.