Maybe you need to take a break from it all, but you don't have the time (or money) for a big trip away. The good news is that there are plenty of places in Louisiana that aren't too far from wherever you might live.

We've looked at some awesome stays on Airbnb before, including those near LSU's Tiger Stadium if you want to catch a game, but there are so many options that we could probably spend weeks looking through them all.

One of them was pointed out on the website OnlyInYourState, with an article that looked at unique stays in Louisiana. The very first rental on the list, though, really catches the eye.

Credit: VRBO Credit: VRBO loading...

And if it isn't love at first sight for you, then maybe you need a closer look at this "Isle of View," as it's called.

Here's what the VRBO listing says about the home.

"Isle of View" is a spectacular 3 bedroom, two and a half bath, custom-built home on 7 private, wooded acres in Folsom Louisiana, with gorgeous sweeping views of the Little Tchefuncte river. This home is absolutely perfect for either a short get-away from the hustle and bustle of city life, or for an extended period of total relaxation and seclusion. With the enormous windows, and wide wrap- around decks, you will feel literally feel like you are living in a tree house, yet you will have all of the creature comforts you could ask for. If you are looking for the perfect place to unwind, then this is it.

It's important to take some time for yourself when you can because things can get so overwhelming. There are plenty of health professionals who say it's vital for your own physical and mental health.

Several of these images, which you can find more of on Airbnb and VRBO, show a home that is absolutely stunning any time of the year, but probably looks especially amazing in the fall. Interested? Here's a look at what you could be renting.