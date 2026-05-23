LAFAYETTE, La. — Pickleball has been the fastest-growing sport in the United States for four consecutive years, and Acadiana has kept up. The region now has options for every skill level, schedule, and budget, from a full-service indoor club on Verot School Road to free lighted courts in a Scott neighborhood park. More are on the way.

This guide covers every confirmed pickleball location in the greater Lafayette area and the surrounding Acadiana parishes, organized by community, with court counts, access details, and current contact information.

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Lafayette

Beaullieu Park / Comeaux Recreation Center 411 W. Bluebird Dr., Lafayette, LA 70508 | (337) 291-8875

The Comeaux Recreation Center sits inside Beaullieu Park, between Ovey Comeaux High School and Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in south Lafayette. The facility has six dedicated outdoor lighted pickleball courts open seven days a week, weather permitting. No play is allowed between 10 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. Indoor court time opens on Wednesdays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. All play is free.

Thomas Park Recreation Center 300 Geraldine Dr., Lafayette, LA 70503 | (337) 291-5553

Thomas Park Recreation Center has three indoor courts available to the public at no charge. Call ahead to confirm current pickleball schedule, as times vary by season.

George Dupuis Recreation Center at Brown Memorial Park 1212 E. Pont des Mouton Rd., Lafayette, LA 70507

The Dupuis Recreation Center has dedicated outdoor pickleball courts and indoor courts available at no charge. The outdoor courts accommodate additional portable net setups if groups bring their own equipment. Call (337) 291-8377 for current hours and indoor court availability.

Red Lerille’s Health & Racquet Club 301 Doucet Rd., Lafayette, LA 70503 | (337) 984-7738

Red’s is the largest health club in Lafayette and runs one of the more established pickleball programs in the state. The club now operates 12 permanently lighted outdoor courts, up from the six it debuted in 2021. A full-time Level 1 PPR Certified Head Pickleball Pro is on staff, and the program covers private lessons, group clinics, flex leagues, tournaments, and social mixers. Court access requires a membership. Full-Play memberships include pickleball court time at no extra charge. Regular memberships carry an hourly court fee. Guest day passes run $20 per person for in-town visitors.

Lafayette Pickleball Club 500 Verot School Rd., Lafayette, LA 70508 | hello@playlpc.com | playlpc.com

Lafayette Pickleball Club opened in 2024 near Earl’s Cajun Market as the area’s first dedicated indoor pickleball facility. The 16,000-square-foot building has six climate-controlled courts with CushionX surfaces, the official court surface of the Professional Pickleball Association. The facility includes a bar and social area, pro shop, game room, and stretching area. It is open to members and non-members. Members get more than 50 hours of free Open Play per week. Walk-in visitors pay a drop-in fee for Open Play and can book courts through CourtReserve. The club runs regular tournaments and competitive leagues year-round.

Youngsville

Community Honda Pickleball Center — Youngsville Sports Complex 801 Savoy Rd., Youngsville, LA 70592 | (337) 857-6804

The Youngsville Sports Complex runs two pickleball programs. The Community Honda Pickleball Center is an eight-court outdoor facility with LED lighting and dedicated restrooms, open daily from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Courts 5 through 8 are free on a first-come, first-served basis Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to noon. Courts 1 through 4 can be reserved up to seven days in advance. Reservations are free for Youngsville residents and $10 for non-residents.

Inside the Recreation Center, six indoor courts are open free to the public on weekday mornings from 8:30 a.m. to noon, when no outside events are scheduled. One court stays reserved for beginner and intermediate play on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Broussard

Broussard Sports Complex at St. Julien Park (Current Courts) 701 St. Nazaire Rd., Broussard, LA 70518 | broussardsportscomplex.com

The Broussard Sports Complex currently offers four outdoor pickleball courts on the park grounds, available during regular park hours at no charge.

BSC Court Resort — Under Construction

Broussard Pickleball Complex City Of Broussard loading...

Broussard broke ground in March 2026 on the BSC Court Resort, a $8.95 million pickleball and tennis facility at St. Julien Park. When complete, it will add 24 pickleball courts, 16 of them covered with overhead fans and lighting, plus a concession stand, pro shop, and observation deck. The Broussard City Council approved funding unanimously in August 2025. A completion date has not been announced.

Scott

Memramcook Park 125 Lion Club Rd., Scott, LA

Memramcook Park in Scott offers two lighted outdoor pickleball courts for free public play. The courts are a popular option for west-side Lafayette residents looking to avoid the drive into the city.

Breaux Bridge

Parc Hardy Sports Complex 1290 Rees St., Breaux Bridge, LA 70517 | (337) 332-8320

Parc Hardy completed a major renovation in early 2024 that added baseball and softball fields, a dog park, and new tennis and pickleball courts. The courts were built by Manuel Commercial. The complex is open seven days a week and serves as the home of the Breaux Bridge Crawfish Festival grounds.

New Iberia / Iberia Parish

Willow Wood Park 113 Willow Wood Dr., New Iberia, LA 70563 | (337) 365-6197

Willow Wood Park offers six dedicated outdoor pickleball courts with permanent lines and nets. Courts are free and open to the public. The Iberia Parish Parks and Recreation Department notes it maintains 16 pickleball courts total across the parish, with 10 of them lighted.

New Iberia City Park (Cyr Park) 300 Parkview Dr., New Iberia, LA 70563 | (337) 369-2337

Cyr Park has indoor courts available for organized play. Scheduled play times have historically run Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., with additional Saturday play every other week from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call (337) 369-2337 to confirm current availability before visiting.

Eunice

Harris Park (Eunice Recreation) 300 Leon Ave., Eunice, LA 70535 | (337) 457-0027

Harris Park offers two outdoor hard-surface pickleball courts with permanent lines, free to the public. Courts are overlaid on tennis court dimensions, so the net height runs slightly taller than a standard pickleball net. The Eunice Recreation Department also runs organized pickleball leagues through the facility.

Opelousas

South City Park Opelousas, LA (South City Park, next to beach volleyball courts)

The City of Opelousas held a ribbon-cutting on May 19, 2026, for new pickleball courts at South City Park, located next to the beach volleyball area. The project was funded by a $150,000 investment from Louisiana Healthcare Connections, with support from State Representative Dustin Miller. Mayor Julius Alsandor said the courts are part of a plan to make South City Park a hub for school athletics, youth leagues, and regional tournaments. The courts are free and open to the public.

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Playing Groups and Leagues

Two active pickleball communities operate in Acadiana on Facebook. The Pickleball Lafayette group coordinates open play rotations across the free public courts and welcomes new players. The Lafayette Pickleball Club Facebook page covers events, open play sessions, and tournaments at the Verot School Road facility.

The Cajundome Convention Center has hosted regional tournament play, including the Cajun Fried Pickleball Classic.

For scheduling and organized play across the wider region, Lafayette Aging Cajun’s Pickleball keeps a community site with current court schedules and contact information for facilities across Acadiana.

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