Funding Approved for New Broussard Pickleball and Tennis Facility

Broussard, Louisiana (KPEL-FM) - Good news Broussard residents, according to a new press release from City of Broussard Mark Rigsby, funding has officially been approved for a fantastic new pickleball and tennis facility.

Here's what we know and what you can expect...

New Broussard Pickleball and Tennis Facility City Of Broussard loading...

Broussard Pickleball and Tennis Courts

In a press release sent Wednesday, August 13, 2025, Broussard, Louisiana Mayor Ray Bourque announced that funding has officially been approved for the construction of a brand new pickleball and tennis facility.

The new pickleball and tennis facility will be located at The Broussard Sports Complex at St. Julien Park.

READ MORE: Louisiana Woman Hilariously Translates Cajun Accent From 'The Waterboy'

According to the press release, the Broussard City Council voted unanimously to approve the $8,950,000 needed for the project.

The new complex will feature a tennis/pickleball facility, veterans memorial, and parking.

Broussard Mayor Ray Bourque says -

Providing a high quality of life for Broussard residents is one of our top priorities. I’m pleased that the city council voted to approve the funding for this important project as another significant investment in our community.

Get our free mobile app

City Of Broussard Pickleball And Tennis Facility City Of Broussard loading...

What Will The New Broussard Pickleball/Tennis Complex Feature?

The tennis/pickleball facility will enhance the eight existing tennis courts by adding 24 pickleball courts, a concession stand, a pro shop, and an elevated balcony.

A total of 16 of the 24 pickleball courts will be covered, with overhead fans and lighting. The tennis/pickleball facility is designed by Trahan Architecture + Planning, LLC, of Lafayette.

The Broussard facility will also feature a Veterans Memorial.

READ MORE: Discover the 20 Most Common Cajun Last Names in Louisiana

The Veterans Memorial will sit on an elevated ridge on the north side of the park, overlooking a proposed 3.7-acre retention pond and surrounded by trees.

The Memorial will honor six military branches by incorporating historical plaques, multiple flags, bench seating, an engraved brick tile walkway, and an open lawn.

The Veterans Memorial is designed by Boudreaux Hoffpauir and Associates, LLC, of Broussard.

Broussard Pickleball Complex City Of Broussard loading...

The asphalt parking area will have 190 parking spaces, designed by Comeaux Engineering, of Broussard.

The Broussard Sports Complex at St. Julien Park is a 122-acre facility located at 701 St. Nazaire Road.

The facility includes baseball/softball/t-ball fields, soccer/football fields, tennis courts, disc golf course, walking trail, splash pad, playgrounds, fishing ponds, and picnic pavilions.

For more about The Broussard Sports Complex, got to broussardsportscomplex.com.