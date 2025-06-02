BROUSSARD, La. (KPEL News) — A $3 million investment in St. Martin Parish is poised to bring new energy to Acadiana’s manufacturing sector. Construction is now underway on a state-of-the-art steel manufacturing plant located just outside Broussard, along Labit Road.

Owned by US Frame Factory, the facility will span 40,000 square feet and is expected to open in early 2026.

A Major Win for Local Industry

The plant will specialize in producing steel frames for commercial buildings, including gas stations, hotels, and other structural developments. With 40 new jobs expected to be created, the project is being welcomed as a much-needed economic boost for the parish.

Local officials say it’s part of a broader trend: Acadiana’s smaller cities are becoming attractive for light industrial growth due to their proximity to major highways and available land.

Why Broussard and St. Martin Parish?

Broussard has steadily grown into a logistics and manufacturing corridor thanks to its strategic location between Lafayette and New Iberia. City and parish leaders have been pushing for industrial investment that supports long-term job creation—and this steel plant fits the bill.

Mateo Atwi, CEO of the U.S. Frame Factory and the project manager, told local station KLFY that the project will provide steel framing solutions for new businesses across Acadiana.

“We’re excited, it’s hard to describe the feeling of begin able to grow the business at this point and create a better working environment for our employees in St. Martin Parish,” Atwi said.

What’s Next?

Construction is expected to continue through the rest of the year. US Frame Factory says it plans to begin hiring by the end of 2025. Once operational, the facility will play a key role in supplying steel frames to construction projects across South Louisiana and beyond.