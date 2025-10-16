(KPEL News) - St. Martin Parish residents will have a chance to get rid of things they no longer need as the parish government will be holding a Household Hazardous Waste Day on Saturday, October 18.

Unfortunately, things we think are completely harmless can actually cause plenty of trouble.

Why Proper Disposal Matters

If you have a leftover proton pack (radioactive material) from your years working as a Ghostbuster, or you used all of your plutonium packs in your Back to the Future DeLorean, well, don't tell anyone you have those, and hide them in your garage! If you have old paint cans, materials to shred, or old computer equipment, we have an event for you.

Who Can Participate

This event is for residents of St. Martin Parish, so you will need to bring your ID to drop off items.

According to officials at the St. Martin Parish government, this will be an opportunity to dispose of a multitude of items properly, preventing them from ending up in inappropriate locations. This is the opportunity for St. Martin Parish residents to get rid of items that take up space on porches, in garages, and in sheds in the backyard.

The Hidden Dangers of Lithium Batteries

Too often, people are unaware of the proper way to dispose of certain items. This Saturday, St. Martin Parish residents have the opportunity to dispose of items like old lithium batteries properly. Did you know that leaving lithium batteries in your regular trash can and in trash trucks can actually cause fires? Today, you can find lithium batteries in a multitude of household products like toys, fire alarms, and electronics.

For this event, you can also bring items you'd like shredded as part of the services provided on Saturday. According to organizers, you can bring up to three letter-size boxes for shredding.

Where to Drop Off and When

If you are ready to get rid of items, then Parc Hardy is your destination this Saturday in Breaux Bridge. They will hold the Household Hazardous Waste Day from 8 a.m. to noon. Parc Hardy is located at 1290 Rees Street.

What You Can Bring

Aerosol products

Alkaline batteries

Car batteries

Computer waste

Fire extinguishers

Flammables

Fluorescent bulbs

Latex Paint

Lithium batteries

Mercury thermometers

Motor oil

Oil-based paint

Poison liquids

Poison solids

Propane tanks

What’s Not Accepted

Ammunition

Demolition debris

Explosives

Fireworks

Furniture

Lithium-Ion batteries

Medical Waste

Non-residential waste

Power tools

Radioactive waste

School lab waste

Tires