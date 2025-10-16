Clean Out Safely at St. Martin Parish Event, Dangerous Items You Don’t Know You Have
(KPEL News) - St. Martin Parish residents will have a chance to get rid of things they no longer need as the parish government will be holding a Household Hazardous Waste Day on Saturday, October 18.
Unfortunately, things we think are completely harmless can actually cause plenty of trouble.
Why Proper Disposal Matters
If you have a leftover proton pack (radioactive material) from your years working as a Ghostbuster, or you used all of your plutonium packs in your Back to the Future DeLorean, well, don't tell anyone you have those, and hide them in your garage! If you have old paint cans, materials to shred, or old computer equipment, we have an event for you.
Who Can Participate
This event is for residents of St. Martin Parish, so you will need to bring your ID to drop off items.
According to officials at the St. Martin Parish government, this will be an opportunity to dispose of a multitude of items properly, preventing them from ending up in inappropriate locations. This is the opportunity for St. Martin Parish residents to get rid of items that take up space on porches, in garages, and in sheds in the backyard.
The Hidden Dangers of Lithium Batteries
Too often, people are unaware of the proper way to dispose of certain items. This Saturday, St. Martin Parish residents have the opportunity to dispose of items like old lithium batteries properly. Did you know that leaving lithium batteries in your regular trash can and in trash trucks can actually cause fires? Today, you can find lithium batteries in a multitude of household products like toys, fire alarms, and electronics.
For this event, you can also bring items you'd like shredded as part of the services provided on Saturday. According to organizers, you can bring up to three letter-size boxes for shredding.
Where to Drop Off and When
If you are ready to get rid of items, then Parc Hardy is your destination this Saturday in Breaux Bridge. They will hold the Household Hazardous Waste Day from 8 a.m. to noon. Parc Hardy is located at 1290 Rees Street.
What You Can Bring
- Aerosol products
- Alkaline batteries
- Car batteries
- Computer waste
- Fire extinguishers
- Flammables
- Fluorescent bulbs
- Latex Paint
- Lithium batteries
- Mercury thermometers
- Motor oil
- Oil-based paint
- Poison liquids
- Poison solids
- Propane tanks
What’s Not Accepted
- Ammunition
- Demolition debris
- Explosives
- Fireworks
- Furniture
- Lithium-Ion batteries
- Medical Waste
- Non-residential waste
- Power tools
- Radioactive waste
- School lab waste
- Tires
LOOK: Explore the iconic buildings from every state
Gallery Credit: Aine Givens