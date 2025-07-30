Highlights

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry Mourns the Death of Father Al Landry

Small-town architect and devoted family man passes away Wednesday, leaving behind legacy of quiet service in St. Martin Parish

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KPEL News) — Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry announced the death of his father, Al Landry, who passed away Wednesday in what the governor described as a reunion with his beloved wife in heaven.

According to The Advocate, Al and Edna Landry were high school sweethearts in St. Martinville and settled in town after graduating from the University of Southwestern Louisiana. They had four children. The governor has described his father as an introvert and a "small-town architect."

A Quiet Life of Service

Al Landry left his mark on St. Martin Parish through his architectural work, designing numerous structures throughout the area that contributed to the community's growth and development. The governor has previously spoken of his father's reserved nature, calling him "a complete introvert" who lived a simple, quiet life that allowed his more outgoing wife to serve their community.

The loss of Edna Landry in 2019 deeply affected Al, with Governor Landry describing how for his father, the loss of Edna had been "unbearable" and that he was like "a ship without a rudder" or a "compass in the absence of his North Star."

Governor's Emotional Tribute

In his Facebook announcement, Governor Landry reflected on his parents' enduring love and the comfort his family finds in knowing they are reunited. "Go rest my weary servant your task on earth is done. May you enjoy an everlasting life, with your now everlasting Love," Landry said in the post.

The governor's tribute emphasized the biblical nature of his parents' relationship and their shared faith, describing how "For his simple quiet life allowed her to give so much to so many. Today the trumpets of heaven sound for they are together again."

Family Legacy in St. Martinville

The Landry family has deep roots in Acadiana, with the governor born and raised in St. Martinville. Al Landry's architectural contributions to the area represent a lasting legacy of his commitment to his hometown and community development.

Governor Landry has not shared details about his father's cause of death but emphasized that his family finds comfort in their faith and the knowledge that his parents are together again after their decades-long love story that began in high school.

What's Next

Funeral arrangements for Al Landry have not yet been announced. The governor's office has indicated that more information will be released as it becomes available.

The governor continues his duties while mourning this personal loss, with his office maintaining that official business will proceed as scheduled.