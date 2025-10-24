Highlights

Gov. Jeff Landry signed an emergency declaration Thursday to fund SNAP benefits for Louisiana’s elderly, disabled, and children during the federal shutdown

More than 792,000 Louisiana residents in nearly 400,000 households rely on SNAP benefits to purchase food

November SNAP benefits are at risk nationwide, with the USDA warning states it lacks sufficient funds to cover approximately 42 million Americans

Louisiana food banks are preparing for unprecedented demand, but acknowledge they cannot replace SNAP, which provides nine times more food assistance than all state food banks combined

The federal government shutdown, which began on October 1, stems from partisan disagreements over federal spending, foreign aid, and health insurance subsidies

Louisiana Gov. Landry Signs Emergency Declaration to Protect SNAP Benefits During Federal Shutdown

Governor aims to keep food assistance flowing to the elderly, disabled, and children as Washington gridlock threatens 800,000+ Louisiana residents

BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL News) — Governor Jeff Landry signed an emergency declaration Thursday to protect food assistance for thousands of Louisiana residents who could lose SNAP benefits starting November 1 if the federal shutdown continues.

The declaration targets funding for elderly, disabled, and children who depend on SNAP. The Louisiana Department of Health warned recipients this week that no new benefits will load onto EBT cards starting November 1 if the shutdown continues.

“We should not allow our elderly, disabled, or children to go hungry because of the Washington, D.C. Democrats’ failure to reopen the federal government,” Landry said. “Our social security net is supposed to help the most vulnerable, and we will try to accomplish this with today’s action.”

What Louisiana SNAP Recipients Need to Know

The Louisiana Department of Health has been notifying the state’s 396,157 SNAP households this week about the benefit disruption. Any remaining benefits from October can still be used, but new funds won’t be added to EBT cards starting November 1 unless the federal government reopens or the state finds alternative funding.

Louisiana has one of the highest SNAP participation rates in the country—about 18 percent of the state gets these benefits. A family of four can get up to $975 per month, which works out to about $32 per day for groceries.

Stores across Louisiana have received notices to post informing SNAP recipients about the benefit suspension. The state launched a website at dcshutdown.la.gov for updates on how the shutdown affects Louisiana programs.

Why SNAP Benefits Are at Risk Nationwide

The federal shutdown started October 1 when Congress couldn’t pass spending bills for the 2026 fiscal year. Republicans and Democrats disagree on spending levels, foreign aid cuts, and health insurance subsidies under the Affordable Care Act.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture warned states October 10 that it doesn’t have enough money to pay full November SNAP benefits for 42 million Americans. The USDA told states to hold November payments.

The USDA has about $6 billion in reserve funds, but November SNAP benefits nationwide cost around $8 billion—a $2-3 billion shortfall. Food groups say the agency has to use the reserve funds for November benefits, but the Trump administration hasn’t said if it will.

Pennsylvania, Texas, North Dakota, New York, New Jersey, and Nevada warned their SNAP recipients about possible November disruptions.

Louisiana Food Banks Prepare for Crisis

Food banks across Louisiana are preparing for a huge surge in demand if SNAP benefits stop, but they can’t fill the gap.

Pat Van Leo runs Feeding Louisiana, which represents the state’s five regional food banks. He called the situation “deeply concerning” and said his group is looking for emergency money, including possible state funding, to cover gaps in SNAP benefits.

“It will take all of us — lawmakers, businesses, faith and community organizations, and individuals — to ensure every family can eat,” Van Leo said.

Paul Scelfo is Chief Regional Officer of Second Harvest Food Bank. He explained what food banks face: “For every pound that a food bank in Louisiana distributes in the community, SNAP benefits distribute nine pounds, so it’s almost 10 times the operation of local food banks.” He said federal funding cuts this year already hurt their ability to buy food.

Martha Marack runs the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana. She said funding shortages depleted their inventory. “That’s part of the reason why our inventory is so low. Because we just don’t have the funds that we had in previous years to acquire the food that we’ve had.”

The Noel Food Pantry in Shreveport saw demand jump from 350 to over 400 users in the past month. Ben Broussard, Chief of External Affairs for Catholic Charities of Acadiana, started an emergency response to collect food if benefits get cut.

Political Battle Over Shutdown Responsibility

Governor Landry blames Democratic leadership in Congress for the shutdown, specifically Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

“The U.S. Senate is failing to open the federal government in Washington, DC,” Landry said earlier this week. “SNAP benefits are paid for by the federal government in Washington, and we simply administer the program here in Louisiana. Without the funds, we cannot provide the benefits.”

Landry said the U.S. House under Speaker Mike Johnson already voted to reopen the government, and Louisiana’s U.S. Senators voted repeatedly to end the shutdown.

Democrats see it differently. U.S. Representative Troy Carter (D-New Orleans) joined staff at Second Harvest Food Bank Wednesday to pack food boxes.

“Taking away SNAP benefits from Louisiana families during the month of Thanksgiving is cruel,” Carter said. “Yet our counterparts refuse to come to work and do their jobs to work with Democrats and keep the government open. The result is that hardworking families, seniors, and children in every parish across Louisiana are paying the price for Washington’s dysfunction.”

Carter said that while Second Harvest and other groups are helping, “no food bank can replace the essential lifeline that SNAP provides.”

Democrats want Republicans to extend tax credits that help about 22 million people pay for health coverage under the Affordable Care Act. Senate Republicans won’t come back until Democrats pass a spending bill without these provisions.

Governor’s Economic Message to SNAP Recipients

In his emergency declaration, Governor Landry said his administration has created over 70,000 new jobs since he took office. He said wages are rising and Louisiana’s economic outlook has improved.

“I urge those who are able bodied to continue to strive to get off SNAP and similar programs,” Landry said. “Due to the Democrat’s political games these programs are not reliable. I encourage our citizens to seek the thousands of new job opportunities across our State, and free themselves from these social programs that the Left uses as a weaponization tool to win political points.”

The governor’s statement comes as SNAP itself is changing. The “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” passed in July will cut the SNAP program by about $186 billion over the next 10 years.

Starting November 1, new work requirements kick in. Able-bodied adults without dependents between ages 55 and 64 must work, volunteer, or do education or training for at least 20 hours weekly to keep SNAP eligibility. Before, these work requirements only applied to adults aged 18-54.

What Happens Next for Louisiana Families

The Louisiana Department of Health will process and issue SNAP benefits as soon as the federal government reopens. New SNAP applications will keep getting processed, but benefits won’t go out until funding comes back.

Some states looked at using their own money to temporarily cover SNAP, but it’s unclear if states will get paid back by the federal government. Peter Hadler, deputy commissioner of Connecticut’s Department of Social Services, told lawmakers he doesn’t expect the federal government to reimburse states.

For Louisiana SNAP recipients, the big concern is November 1. Check dcshutdown.la.gov for updates and stretch any remaining October benefits as far as possible.

Food banks across Louisiana are taking donations and looking for volunteers. People who want to help can contact their local food bank or Catholic Charities chapter.