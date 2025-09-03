Highlights

President Trump suggested he might deploy federal troops to Louisiana next after his D.C. operation, specifically mentioning New Orleans' "crime problem"

New Orleans achieved a 35 percent reduction in homicides in 2024, dropping from 192 to 124 murders, the lowest in nearly five decades

Trump has already federalized D.C. police and deployed 800 National Guard troops in the nation's capital, citing crime concerns

Louisiana State Police's "Troop NOLA" has been patrolling New Orleans streets for over a year as part of existing crime reduction efforts

Overall violent crime in New Orleans fell 29 percent in 2024, continuing a downward trend that began in 2023

Is Louisiana Next? President Donald Trump Floats the Idea of Sending Troops to New Orleans Next

Federal deployment to the Crescent City could follow Trump's unprecedented Washington D.C. takeover as the president targets crime in Democratic-controlled cities

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — President Donald Trump has set his sights on Louisiana as a potential next target for federal military intervention, specifically mentioning New Orleans and its "crime problem" during remarks about his unprecedented takeover of Washington D.C.'s police force.

"So, we're going to be going to maybe Louisiana, and you have New Orleans, which has a crime problem, we'll straighten that out in about 2 weeks, it'll take us 2 weeks, easier than D.C.," Trump declared while discussing his federal intervention in the nation's capital.

The president's comments come as New Orleans actually recorded significant crime reductions in 2024, with overall crime decreasing 26 percent compared to 2023, including a 35-percent decrease in homicides and a 44-percent decrease in nonfatal shootings, according to New Orleans Police Department statistics released in January 2025.

What Louisiana Families Need to Know About Potential Federal Intervention

Trump's federal takeover model in Washington D.C. provides a preview of what Louisiana could expect. The president placed the Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department under federal control and deployed 800 National Guard troops to address what he claimed was out-of-control crime, despite official statistics showing D.C. violent crime had fallen to a 30-year low.

In D.C., National Guard troops have been authorized to carry weapons, with some troops carrying M4 rifles while military police use M17 handguns. The troops operate under Title 32 status, meaning they can assist in law enforcement activities without violating federal restrictions on military domestic operations.

Federal agents have established checkpoints in popular areas, with uniformed Metropolitan Police officers standing alongside Homeland Security Investigations personnel and plainclothes agents in neighborhoods throughout the capital.

What Federal Deployment Could Mean for Louisiana

Based on the D.C. model, federal intervention in Louisiana would likely involve multiple components. Trump's approach has included taking direct federal control of local police departments, deploying National Guard troops, and dramatically increasing ICE enforcement activities.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

In Washington D.C., federal agencies have embedded themselves with local officers, assisting in arrests, searches, warrant executions, and other local police work. The deployment also resulted in a dramatic increase in immigration enforcement, with federal officials arresting 300 people who don't have legal immigration status since August 7 — a more than tenfold increase over typical ICE arrest numbers.

White House officials have indicated the D.C. operation serves as a model. "Trump wants to see all of our nation's cities be safe. But I think starting with our nation's capital is a great place to begin, and it should serve as a model for the rest of the country," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt stated.

Timeline and Louisiana Constitutional Considerations

Any federal intervention in Louisiana would face different legal constraints than the D.C. operation. Unlike Washington D.C., which operates under federal oversight through the Home Rule Act, Louisiana maintains full state sovereignty and constitutional protections.

Trump's authority in D.C. stems from the unique federal district status of the nation's capital. The D.C. National Guard reports only to the President of the United States, and the city's status as a district, not a state, allows the president more leeway in directing troops and federal authorities.

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry would play a crucial role in any federal deployment, as state National Guard units typically remain under gubernatorial control unless federalized for national emergencies.

President Trump And Louisiana Governor Landry Make Announcement On Hyundai Getty Images loading...

In a brief comment, Landry told KPEL News the state is getting serious about crime in multiple cities. However, his comment does not make it clear if he and the White House had previously communicated on the subject of sending troops.

“We’ll take President Trump’s help from New Orleans to Shreveport,” he said in his comment.

Louisiana has already implemented its own version of additional law enforcement support. "Troop NOLA," the dedicated Louisiana State Police squad, began patrolling city streets a little over a year ago, providing state-level assistance to local New Orleans police efforts.

Unlike Trump's federal model, Louisiana's approach maintains local and state control rather than placing law enforcement under federal authority.

What Happens Next for Louisiana Communities

Trump has not provided specific timelines or details about potential Louisiana intervention beyond his "two weeks" claim. The president's pattern suggests he targets cities based on political considerations rather than objective crime statistics.

New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago have all seen sustained decline in crime in 2025, while cities like Philadelphia, Chicago, St. Louis, Baltimore and Detroit have seen substantial declines in violent crime in 2024, 2025 or both, yet remain potential targets for federal intervention.

Louisiana communities should monitor several indicators: statements from Governor Landry regarding federal cooperation, Louisiana State Police deployment changes, and any federal agency activity increases in New Orleans or other Louisiana cities.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The legal challenges facing Trump's authority outside D.C. remain unresolved. Administration lawyers were in the courtroom for the first day of a trial over the legality of Trump's deployment of the National Guard in California amid protests over immigration raids in Los Angeles.

Local officials continue emphasizing crime reduction progress. Ernest Johnson, founder of the Ubuntu Village, noted that overall declines in violent crime don't leave much space to exhale, particularly with political uncertainty about the sustainability of current approaches.

Louisiana residents should stay informed about both actual crime statistics and potential federal policy changes that could affect their communities, regardless of the demonstrable progress New Orleans has made in reducing violence and improving public safety.