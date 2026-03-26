(New Orleans, Louisiana) - The city of New Orleans wants to once again host a future Super Bowl, but according to the National Football League, the city has work to do.

Several markets are now bidding to host the Super Bowl in 2031, and New Orleans is in the mix, but according to the NFL, the city must address its infrastructure if they wish to host one of the biggest events in the sports world.

For years, we've heard how much the NFL loves hosting the Super Bowl in the Crescent City, and while that may still be true, the league has raised concerns about housing and infrastructure in the city.

New Orleans has hosted 11 Super Bowl games, the most of any city in the country, but as time has gone on, the city and its hotels have aged. Now, the NFL has informed the city that if it wishes to host a future Super Bowl game, it must upgrade the city's hotel stock.

Since that was announced, many on social media have been asking why and what it means. It basically means Downtown New Orleans needs new hotels, and those that have aged need major upgrades to host guests.

While we know that other cities like Nashville and Washington, D.C. have newer hotels in their respective markets, and they too are bidding for the 2031 Super Bowl game, aren't the vintage hotels in the Business District in New Orleans part of what makes the city what it is?

Apparently, the nostalgia in New Orleans has run its course for the NFL, and they want guests coming into the host city to be welcomed with new facilities. As for the Caesar's Superdome, recent upgrades helped bring Super Bowl LIX to the city, and more upgrades are coming to the historic stadium.

Until then, we wait and see what the city will do, but knowing how much revenue a Super Bowl brings to a market, there's no doubt that New Orleans will upgrade and be ready to host another Super Bowl week.

How Much Revenue Did The Super Bowl Bring to New Orleans

According to the Louisiana Economic Development, Super Bowl LIX brought $1.25 million to the New Orleans area in just one week.

The "Big Game", held in February 2025, attracted approximately 115,000 visitors, supported nearly 9,787 local jobs, and generated $82.7 million in state and local taxes.

Where Is The Super Bowl in 2026

The host city for the 2026 Super Bowl game is Los Angeles. We assume the NFL approves of the hotels there.

Take a look back at the venue that has hosted the most Super Bowls, WrestleManias, The Savannah Bannanas, and Final Four Basketball games.