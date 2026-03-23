Rock legend Bryan Adams is hitting the road on his “Roll with the Punches” tour, and he’s bringing along powerhouse duo Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo. The tour is making a stop in New Orleans on Friday, July 31, 2026, and if you’re a fan of classic rock, this is about as loaded of a lineup as it gets.

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From “Summer of ’69” to “Hit Me With Your Best Shot,” this is one of those nights where you already know every word before you even walk through the doors of the Smoothie King Center.

Ticket On-Sale & Presale Timeline

Citi/Verizon Presale: Tuesday, March 24 at 10:00 a.m. (local time)

Artist Presale: Wednesday, March 25 at 10:00 a.m. (local time)

Live Nation / Ticketmaster / Venue Presale: Thursday, March 26 at 10:00 a.m. (local time)

Spotify Presale: Thursday, March 26 at 12:00 p.m. (local time)

👉 All presales end Friday, March 27 at 9:00 a.m. (local time)

General Public On-Sale: Friday, March 27 at 10:00 a.m. (local time)

Click here for links to all Ticketmaster pre-sale offers

If you’ve ever tried to grab tickets for a show like this, you already know, waiting until general on-sale can be a gamble. Presales are usually your best shot at getting solid seats before everything starts getting picked over.

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