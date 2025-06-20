BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL News) - In 2024, Louisiana spent nearly $14.8 billion on Medicaid, providing healthcare coverage to roughly 1.6 million people—about one-third of the state’s population. Under Governor Jeff Landry’s proposed 2025–2026 budget, that number is expected to rise, with $14.2 billion earmarked for Medicaid out of a $19 billion healthcare budget.

Heavily Dependent on Federal Dollars

More than 51% of Louisiana’s entire $42 billion state budget is Medicaid-related, much of it funded by federal matching dollars. This dependency has allowed the state to offer extensive coverage, especially under the Affordable Care Act’s Medicaid expansion—but it’s also left the budget vulnerable to any federal cuts.

Read More: Insurance, Education Take Center Stage in LA Session Wrap |

Read More: Why Louisiana Spends So Much on Healthcare but Gets Less |

Pills spilling out of a prescription bottle on 100 dollar paper currency Credit: michaelquirk/TSM Media Center loading...

Federal Cuts Could Upend the System

Nationally, Congress is weighing massive Medicaid reductions—up to $880 billion over the next decade. If passed, Louisiana could see a 16%–20% drop in federal support, forcing tough decisions: raise state taxes, slash services, or redirect funds from other vital areas like education and infrastructure.

What Gets Cut First? Rural Care, Nursing Homes, and Maternity Services

Medicaid covers:

70% of Louisiana’s nursing home residents

Over 50% of births statewide

Much of the state’s rural hospital funding

Any disruption to Medicaid could severely affect access to care for vulnerable populations, particularly in Acadiana and other underserved areas.

The Human Cost: Families at Risk

Beyond the numbers, thousands of Louisiana families depend on Medicaid for daily survival. Children with disabilities, seniors in long-term care, and low-income workers could lose access to critical services if funding is reduced.

One local parent said losing her child's 35-hour weekly aide would be “devastating.”

Lawmakers Seek Flexibility, Not Failure

In response, the Louisiana Legislature recently passed a bipartisan resolution asking Congress to avoid blanket cuts and instead consider reforms that balance accountability with sustainability.

Attorney General Liz Murrill and other state leaders continue to advocate for long-term solutions that don’t pull the rug out from under vulnerable residents or destabilize parish-level healthcare systems.

Conclusion: A Crisis in the Making?

As Medicaid costs continue rising, and federal support hangs in the balance, Louisiana faces a critical budget dilemma. Without meaningful reform or sustained support, residents and healthcare providers alike could be left footing the bill.