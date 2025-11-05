LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — Governor Jeff Landry pushed back on claims that he was directly involved in the firing of former LSU coach Brian Kelly and that he was involved in pulling donors together to pay for the more than $50 million buyout.

In an interview with NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL on Wednesday morning, Landry said he didn't get involved until after then-AD Scott Woodward had already fired Kelly.

"Well, by the time I got involved, Brian Kelly was fired," Landry said. "Scott Woodard had unilaterally fired the athletic director, which left a $54 million contract and a bill and my concern was for the taxpayers and where the money was coming from."

Who's on the Hook?

Landry maintains that the taxpayers would be "on the hook" for the buyout, despite commentators and even members of LSU's own board suggesting otherwise.

"People are like, oh, no, we're never going to pay for it... the taxpayer never has to pay for it." Landry said. "But... they had literally raised the ticket prices the day before the Texas A&M game."

But one of the board members, John Carmouche, previously pushed back against Landry's claims.

"The governor had a right to be concerned and we're working towards solutions. Everything's on the table," Carmouche said. "But let me make it clear, the state has never — the taxpayers have never paid for a coach and never will."

Carmouche also pushed back on claims that landry was involved in the firing of Woodward. Landry, too, denied he was talking to donors to et the buyout money together.

"I mean, listen, there are a lot of rumors happening," the governor said. "It took three days for us to penetrate the misinformation and the taxpayer was not ultimately on the hook if you live in Realville."

What's Next for LSU?

Landry's involvement appears to be over at the moment. The LSU Board announced on Tuesday that Wade Rousse would be the next president of the university, and Rousse announced that he would be making interim athletic director Verge Ausberry the permanent AD.

"We have to step back and remember, we didn't have a president at that particular time, and so there was a void," Landry said.

You can listen to the full interview with Governor Jeff Landry below.