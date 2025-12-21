BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL News) — Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry has been appointed to a new federal role focused on one of America’s most strategically important territories.

President Donald Trump announced Sunday evening on Truth Social that he is appointing Landry as the United States Special Envoy to Greenland, a position focused on advancing American national security interests in the Arctic region.

“Jeff understands how essential Greenland is to our National Security, and will strongly advance our Country’s Interests for the Safety, Security, and Survival of our Allies, and indeed, the World,” Trump wrote in his social media post.

The announcement comes as Greenland has become an increasing focus of U.S. foreign policy due to its strategic location between North America and Europe and its role in monitoring potential threats from Russia and China in the Arctic.

What Louisiana Residents Need to Know About the Appointment

Two weeks ago, Greenland hosted meetings with American officials as part of ongoing diplomatic engagement between the U.S., Denmark, and Greenland regarding Arctic security cooperation.

The appointment raises questions about how Landry will balance his duties as Louisiana’s governor with this new federal role. Neither the White House nor representatives for Landry have provided clarification on whether he will need to step down from his gubernatorial position or if he can serve in both capacities simultaneously.

Landry became Louisiana’s governor in January 2024 after serving as the state’s attorney general. The appointment marks an unusual move for a sitting governor to take on a federal diplomatic role.