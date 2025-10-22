Highlights

Gov. Jeff Landry’s statewide approval sits at 39% favorable versus 51% unfavorable in October 2025 polling

Even in Lafayette, Landry’s home region, the governor is underwater with 45% favorable and 51% unfavorable ratings

Landry’s “very favorable” rating dropped 6 points statewide since the previous poll, while “very unfavorable” increased 8 points

Only Monroe showed majority favorable ratings for the governor at 57%, while New Orleans and Baton Rouge registered just 34% favorable

The poll reveals that Louisiana voters view the state heading in the wrong direction by a 54-26% margin

Gov. Jeff Landry’s Approval Drops Even in Home Region, New Poll Shows

Lafayette voters split on governor’s performance as statewide approval drops

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — Gov. Jeff Landry’s approval ratings dropped across Louisiana, including in Acadiana, his home region. New polling data shows voters here are split on how he’s doing.

JMC Analytics and Polling surveyed 600 likely voters October 18-20. Statewide, 51% disapprove of Landry and 39% approve. His “very favorable” rating fell from 25% to 19% since the last poll. His “very unfavorable” rating went from 31% to 39%.

What Lafayette Residents Think About Their Governor

In Lafayette—Landry’s home region—he does slightly better but still has more people who disapprove than approve. Here, 45% view him favorably (22% very favorable, 23% somewhat favorable) and 51% view him unfavorably (41% very unfavorable, 10% somewhat unfavorable).

Lafayette gives Landry his second-best numbers in the state after Monroe, where 57% view him favorably. But when even your hometown voters disapprove by a 6-point margin, that’s a problem.

Only 2% of Lafayette residents have no opinion about Landry—the lowest in any region. People here know who he is and have made up their minds.

Regional Divide Shows Urban-Rural Split

The poll shows big differences across Louisiana. Monroe leads with 57% favorable ratings. The state’s bigger cities give him much lower marks:

Baton Rouge: 34% favorable, 56% unfavorable

New Orleans: 34% favorable, 55% unfavorable

Shreveport: 38% favorable, 45% unfavorable

Lake Charles: 37% favorable, 58% unfavorable

Alexandria voters split evenly at 50% favorable. Lake Charles gave him his worst numbers at 58% unfavorable.

Partisan and Demographic Breakdown

Republicans like Landry at 65% (32% very favorable, 33% somewhat favorable). Democrats don’t—76% disapprove, with 67% viewing him very unfavorably. Independents lean negative: 61% unfavorable versus 33% favorable.

White voters split 49% favorable to 43% unfavorable. Black voters disapprove at 69% versus 14% favorable. Men and women both disapprove at 51%.

State Direction and Political Climate

These favorability numbers match broader pessimism about Louisiana. By 54-26%, voters think the state’s heading in the wrong direction. That’s worse than the last poll, which was 47-33%.

The poll tested three officials. President Donald Trump got the highest approval at 48-47% (down from last time). Secretary of State Nancy Landry came in at 31-30% (30% have no opinion). Gov. Landry ranked last at 39-51%.

Methodology and Context

JMC Analytics and Polling surveyed 600 likely Louisiana voters October 18-20. The margin of error is 4.0%. They used 62% cell phones (texted) and 38% landlines/cells (live calls).

The sample: 68% white, 28% Black, 5% other races. Party breakdown: 36% Democrats, 41% Republicans, 22% Independents. Geographic breakdown matched Louisiana’s population: New Orleans 35%, Baton Rouge 22%, Lafayette 15%, Shreveport 11%, Monroe 7%, Lake Charles 6%, Alexandria 5%.