Daily thunderstorm chances of 70-90% continue through the week across Lafayette and surrounding parishes

Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday with damaging winds, large hail, and isolated flash flooding threats

Heat index values reaching 99°F Tuesday before storms provide temporary relief

Localized street flooding possible during heavier downpours, especially in storm-prone areas

Total rainfall of 1-2 inches expected over seven days, with isolated higher amounts

Rain Chances Continue Through This Week, Localized Flooding Possible

Daily thunderstorms expected across Acadiana with isolated severe weather threats and street flooding risks

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — Get ready to dust off those umbrellas and rain boots. A persistent weather pattern has settled over Acadiana that's going to keep us soggy through the rest of the week, with the potential for some localized flooding during the heaviest downpours. According to the National Weather Service, we're looking at thunderstorms likely each day for the foreseeable future.

Tuesday brings our most immediate concern, with strong to severe thunderstorms possible during the afternoon and evening hours.

The National Weather Service is warning that "a few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon/evening with the greatest threats being damaging wind gusts, large hail, and isolated flash flooding."

Tuesday's Double Whammy: Heat Then Storms

If you're planning to be outside Tuesday, you'll want to start early. Temperatures are going to climb into the upper 80s with heat index values potentially hitting 99 degrees — that's the kind of heat that makes you feel like you're walking through soup. The dangerous combination of heat and humidity has forecasters urging anyone working or spending time outdoors to take this seriously.

"If you plan to be outdoors, make sure to drink plenty of water, wear lightweight clothing, and take frequent breaks in the shade to stay cool," advises the National Weather Service.

The good news? Mother Nature has her own air conditioning planned. Tuesday afternoon and evening thunderstorms will bring some relief from that oppressive heat, though they come with their own set of challenges.

This Week's Weather Pattern: Rinse and Repeat

Unfortunately, this isn't just a Tuesday thing. The weather pattern shows no signs of breaking through the weekend, which means we're all going to become very familiar with afternoon thunderstorms over the next several days. According to local meteorologists, this is what a typical early summer setup looks like in Louisiana — and it's settling in for an extended stay.

Tuesday: Here's where it all begins. Showers and thunderstorms are likely with an 80% chance of getting wet. High temperatures near 89 degrees, but with that heat index climbing as high as 99 degrees. Expect about a quarter to half-inch of rain, though some spots could see more if storms park overhead.

Wednesday: This looks like our soggiest day with a 90% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Storms are likely before 1 p.m., then continuing between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., with additional chances through the evening. It's the kind of day where you'll want that umbrella close by.

Thursday-Friday: The pattern keeps chugging along with 80% rain chances both days. Showers and thunderstorms are expected mainly between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. — notice the theme here?

Street Flooding: What to Watch For

Here's the thing about all this rain — while we're not talking about widespread flooding, the daily thunderstorm pattern does bring the possibility of localized street flooding, especially during the more intense downpours. Local forecasters are emphasizing that we need to stay weather aware because these storms can "quickly pulse up into severe criteria before just as quickly collapsing down again."

If you live in an area that typically struggles with drainage, you'll want to keep a close eye on conditions, especially during those afternoon and evening hours when storms are most likely to fire up. The National Weather Service is specifically mentioning isolated flash flooding as a threat with the stronger thunderstorms.

KATC meteorologists put it this way: "with each burst of rain there will be the risk for some localized street flooding, and lightning will likely be an issue with any storms that develop."

How Much Rain Are We Talking?

Over the next seven days, most areas can expect to see 1-2 inches of total rainfall, with some isolated spots potentially getting higher amounts depending on where the heaviest storms decide to set up shop. That's actually a pretty manageable amount when it's spread over multiple days, though individual storms could still pack a punch with brief heavy downpours.

The good news about this daily storm pattern is that while rain is likely each day, it's not going to be raining all day. These storms typically develop during the afternoon heating and stick around into the evening hours before tapering off overnight. So you'll still have windows of opportunity to get things done outside.

A Silver Lining to All These Clouds

There is one positive side to this active storm pattern — we're getting a bit of a break from the typical early summer heat. Daily highs will generally stay in the upper 80s rather than climbing into the 90s, thanks to all that cloud cover and the cooling effect of the rain.

Of course, the humidity is still going to be there in full force throughout the week, which means those heat index values will still be elevated even when the actual air temperature is more tolerable.

Planning Your Week Around Mother Nature

If you're commuting during afternoon and evening hours this week, you'll want to build in some extra time for potential delays as storms develop. Keep that rain gear handy and remember the golden rule: never drive through standing water on roadways.

Planning any outdoor events or activities? You'll definitely want backup plans in place. These storms can pop up quickly during the afternoon and evening hours, and while not every location will see storms every day, the chances are high enough that it's better to be prepared than sorry.

On a brighter note, the tropics are staying quiet with no tropical development expected over the next seven days, according to the National Weather Service. So at least we don't have to worry about that on top of everything else.

