LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — As our region braces for a sharp drop in temperatures this Monday, families across Lafayette are asking: What should our kids wear to school?

The answer from the Lafayette Parish School System is clear: layer up, and take advantage of the allowances introduced for the chilly day ahead.

How Cold Will It Get?

Forecasts show Monday will be a cold one for Lafayette: a high near 55 degrees and an overnight low dipping to about 32 degrees. In a city unaccustomed to those numbers so early in the season, that means sweatshirts, jackets, and extra layers are not optional.

The surprisingly cold weather is part of a larger Arctic blast hitting the nation early this week.

LPSS Addresses Cold Weather Uniform Code

In a statement released on Sunday afternoon, LPSS reminded students and parents that jeans are permitted and that, just for Monday, students are allowed to wear sweatpants. Moreover:

For Kindergarten through 5th grade, jackets or coats with hoods are acceptable.

are acceptable. For students in grades 6 through 12, jackets or coats may be worn, but cannot have hoods.

Younger students may need the extra warmth a hood provides, while older students’ attire remains in line with dress-code standards. Parents are encouraged to ensure children are dressed appropriately for early morning drop-off or bus stops, where wind and cold may be most noticeable.

As the week progresses, the temperature is expected to climb: by Wednesday, highs near 78 degrees make heavy winter layers unnecessary. But for now, starting Monday morning, bundles are your best bet.