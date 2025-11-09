Freezing Temperatures Hit Lafayette Monday: What LPSS Says Kids Can Wear

Freezing Temperatures Hit Lafayette Monday: What LPSS Says Kids Can Wear

Getty Images

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — As our region braces for a sharp drop in temperatures this Monday, families across Lafayette are asking: What should our kids wear to school?

The answer from the Lafayette Parish School System is clear: layer up, and take advantage of the allowances introduced for the chilly day ahead.

How Cold Will It Get?

Forecasts show Monday will be a cold one for Lafayette: a high near 55 degrees and an overnight low dipping to about 32 degrees. In a city unaccustomed to those numbers so early in the season, that means sweatshirts, jackets, and extra layers are not optional.

The surprisingly cold weather is part of a larger Arctic blast hitting the nation early this week.

READ MORE: Coldest Temperatures of the Season in Louisiana Sunday

LPSS Addresses Cold Weather Uniform Code

In a statement released on Sunday afternoon, LPSS reminded students and parents that jeans are permitted and that, just for Monday, students are allowed to wear sweatpants. Moreover:

  • For Kindergarten through 5th grade, jackets or coats with hoods are acceptable.
  • For students in grades 6 through 12, jackets or coats may be worn, but cannot have hoods.
Timothy Eberle via Unsplash.com
loading...

Younger students may need the extra warmth a hood provides, while older students’ attire remains in line with dress-code standards. Parents are encouraged to ensure children are dressed appropriately for early morning drop-off or bus stops, where wind and cold may be most noticeable.

As the week progresses, the temperature is expected to climb: by Wednesday, highs near 78 degrees make heavy winter layers unnecessary. But for now, starting Monday morning, bundles are your best bet.

Most Feared Weather Events in Louisiana

An unscientific poll revealed that south Louisiana residents are most fearful of these weather events.

Gallery Credit: Joe Cunningham

Filed Under: LPSS, Weather
Categories: Education, Lafayette News, Weather

More From News Talk 96.5 KPEL