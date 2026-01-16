Highlights

South Louisiana faces freezing temperatures this weekend with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s expected Sunday morning

Pipes can freeze and burst even without snow or ice when temperatures drop below 32°F for several hours

Water damage from burst pipes averages $66,000 per claim through the National Flood Insurance Program

Simple preparation steps like dripping faucets and wrapping exposed pipes can prevent costly repairs

Louisiana homes are especially vulnerable because they’re designed for heat rather than cold, with exposed plumbing and above-ground utilities

How to Prepare for South Louisiana’s Weekend Freeze—Even Without Snow or Ice

Freezing temperatures can damage your home and cost thousands in repairs, regardless of whether precipitation falls

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — South Louisiana residents need to prepare for a cold snap this weekend that could bring freezing temperatures to the region, even though forecasters say meaningful snow or ice accumulation remains unlikely.

According to Louisiana State Climatologist Jay Grymes, while flurries or flakes can’t be ruled out completely, confidence remains low for any wintry precipitation. The timing and lack of overlap between moisture and cold air makes significant snowfall improbable. Ground temperatures are also expected to stay too warm for accumulation.

Freezing temperatures can damage property and burst pipes regardless of whether precipitation falls.

Why Freezing Temperatures Threaten Louisiana Homes

Water freezes at 32°F. When that happens inside your plumbing, the water expands and creates pressure against pipe walls. This expansion cracks or bursts pipes, leading to flooding that costs thousands of dollars to repair.

Louisiana homes weren’t built for cold weather. Many houses sit on raised foundations with exposed pipes underneath. Homes designed to handle heat and humidity lack insulation in attics, crawl spaces, and along exterior walls where water lines run.

According to the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety, burst pipes rank as one of the most common causes of property damage during frigid weather. Recent claims data from the Federal Emergency Management Agency shows the average payout for flooding claims stands at $66,000.

Acadiana experienced firsthand the devastation cold weather can bring during January 2025’s historic snowstorm, when record-breaking temperatures accompanied falling snow.

This weekend’s cold snap won’t match last year’s intensity, but temperatures are still forecast to drop near or below freezing for extended periods, potentially long enough to threaten unprotected pipes.

Essential Steps to Protect Your Pipes This Weekend

Simple preparation steps cost far less than repairing burst pipes and water damage.

Protect Outdoor Plumbing First

Remove garden hoses from outdoor faucets and drain them. Water trapped inside hoses can freeze and expand back into the pipe, causing damage. Store hoses indoors until temperatures warm up.

Close inside valves that supply outdoor hose bibs, then open the outside faucets to allow any remaining water to drain out. Keep the outside valve open, so water left in the pipe can expand without breaking the pipe.

Wrap exposed outdoor faucets with insulated materials. Hardware stores carry pipe sleeves and foam insulation. According to local plumbers, if you can’t find pipe insulation in stock, wrapping pool noodles or dish towels around pipes works as a backup solution.

Insulate Vulnerable Indoor Pipes

Check pipes in unheated areas like garages, attics, crawl spaces, and along exterior walls. These pipes face the highest risk of freezing. Wrap them with pipe insulation, heat tape, or even newspaper—according to the American Red Cross, a quarter-inch of newspaper provides significant protection in areas that don’t experience frequent, prolonged freezes.

Homes with raised foundations should have pipes underneath the house. According to New Orleans plumbing experts, checking and insulating these exposed pipes is critical for homes common across South Louisiana.

Seal any cracks or openings around windows, doors, and foundation sill plates where cold air can reach pipes. Check areas where utility services enter your home, including spots around outdoor faucets and cable entry points.

Keep Warm Air Circulating

Open cabinet doors under the kitchen and bathroom sinks to allow heated indoor air to reach pipes. Cabinets along exterior walls need this most. Move any harmful cleaners or chemicals up and away from children’s reach before leaving cabinets open.

Keep your garage door closed if water supply lines run through the garage. Cover or seal vents around your home’s foundation temporarily during the freeze.

Maintain your thermostat at the same temperature day and night. Suspending lower nighttime temperatures will increase your heating bill slightly, but it prevents far more costly repair work if pipes freeze and burst. According to the American Red Cross, keep thermostats set above 55°F at a minimum.

If you’re leaving town during cold weather, leave the heat on in your home set no lower than 55°F. Never turn off the heat completely during freezing temperatures.

Use the Drip Method for Exposed Pipes

Let faucets served by exposed pipes drip cold water at a slow trickle during freezing temperatures. Running water keeps water molecules moving and relieves pressure that builds up from any ice formation.

Focus on faucets farthest from your main valve and those connected to pipes running along exterior walls or through unheated spaces. Don’t run a large stream—too many running faucets in a community can drop water pressure and create problems for emergency responders fighting fires.

What to Do If Pipes Freeze Despite Precautions

If you turn on a faucet and only a trickle comes out, suspect a frozen pipe. Pipes freeze most often against exterior walls or where your water service enters your home through the foundation.

Turn off the water immediately at the main shut-off valve. This prevents flooding if pipes have already cracked but haven’t started leaking yet. According to the LSU AgCenter, know where your main shut-off valve is located before cold weather arrives—make sure it’s not buried or stuck.

Keep the affected faucet open. As you treat the frozen section and the ice begins melting, water will flow through the frozen area. Running water helps melt remaining ice in the pipe.

Apply heat slowly to the frozen section using an electric heating pad wrapped around the pipe, an electric hair dryer, or towels soaked in hot water. Move heat toward the coldest spot on the pipe rather than heating the middle first. Heating the middle first can trap pressure between frozen sections.

Never use open flame devices like blowtorches, kerosene heaters, propane heaters, or charcoal stoves. High heat can damage pipes or start fires. Don’t concentrate heat in one spot—rapidly cracking ice can shatter pipes.

Continue applying heat until full water pressure returns. Check all other faucets in your home—if one pipe froze, others might have frozen too.

According to Rolling Bear Plumbing, in many cases, pipes will freeze but not burst, especially in newer homes with flexible cross-linked polyethylene piping. This means you may just need to wait for ice to thaw rather than call a plumber.

However, if you can’t locate the frozen area, can’t reach it, or can’t thaw it yourself, call a licensed plumber. Area plumbers expect a surge of calls Thursday and Friday as thawing begins, meaning you may need to wait for help.

Why Louisiana Homes Face Higher Freeze Risk

Louisiana gets freezing temperatures rarely enough that residents may not take cold snaps seriously. Arctic outbreaks strong enough to burst pipes and flood homes hit Louisiana approximately every four to five years.

The state’s mild winters mean homes aren’t built with cold weather in mind. Most houses lack the insulation common in northern climates. Water pipes often run through unheated spaces or sit exposed to the elements. Many homes use above-ground utilities vulnerable to freezing.

January 2025’s historic freeze demonstrated how unprepared the region can be. The prolonged cold meant water took much longer to thaw, extending the period when burst pipes could flood homes. According to local plumbers, “the education level in this part of the world for ice is minimal, as to what to do and so forth.”

According to the National Weather Service, cold weather falls into three categories: Frost Advisories for temperatures between 32-36°F, Freeze Warnings for temperatures at or below 32°F, and Hard Freeze Warnings for temperatures at or below 28°F.

This weekend’s forecast puts most of south Louisiana under freeze conditions, with some areas potentially reaching hard freeze territory. While the duration won’t match last year’s event, the cold will last long enough to threaten pipes that aren’t protected.

Planning Ahead for Future Cold Snaps

Long-term steps now reduce vulnerability during future freezes.

Add insulation to attics, basements, and crawl spaces. Insulation maintains higher temperatures in these areas year-round and provides energy savings beyond cold-weather protection.

Consider relocating exposed pipes to provide increased protection from freezing. Moving pipes now prevents repeated worry and preparation during each cold snap.

For homes with swimming pools, either drain the circulation system during freezes or keep the pump motor running continuously. Only run pumps during short freezes—extended operation can damage motors.

Install specific products like UL-listed heat tape or heat cables on exposed water pipes. Heat tape and cables provide automatic protection without requiring you to remember to drip faucets or take other manual steps.

Know where your main water shut-off valve is located and test it before cold weather arrives to ensure it’s not stuck. Consider labeling it clearly so anyone in your household can find it during an emergency.

