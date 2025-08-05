Highlights

Old Farmer's Almanac releases sneak peek for Winter 2025-2026 but full Louisiana snow predictions still coming

Solar Cycle 25 peaking and weakening La Niña conditions could shake up traditional weather patterns

Polar vortex may wobble this winter, potentially sending Arctic air deep into the South

January 2025's record blizzard proves Louisiana can still produce epic winter storms under the right conditions

Historical patterns show that Louisiana's biggest snowfalls happen when Gulf moisture meets unusually cold air

Will Louisiana See Another Historic Snowstorm This Winter?

Louisiana residents are still talking about January's historic blizzard that broke 130-year records. Now, early signs suggest Winter 2025-2026 could deliver atmospheric conditions that favor rarer weather events.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - The Old Farmer's Almanac just released a sneak peek at what's shaping the upcoming winter, and while they haven't published specific snow predictions for Louisiana yet, the atmospheric setup looks intriguing for weather watchers.

The centuries-old weather guide won't reveal its full Winter 2025-2026 forecast until the 2026 edition hits shelves this fall. But the early indicators they've shared suggest Louisiana could see the type of atmospheric patterns that historically produce the state's most memorable winter storms.

Get our free mobile app

What's Setting Up for This Winter

The Old Farmer's Almanac points to several key factors that will influence Winter 2025-2026 across North America. These atmospheric forces have shaped Louisiana's most significant snowstorms in the past.

Solar Cycle 25 is peaking, running stronger than the previous cycle. Solar activity has historically influenced global temperatures, though this connection has weakened in recent decades. Still, peak solar cycles can affect jet stream patterns that determine whether Arctic air reaches Louisiana.

The bigger factor for Louisiana may be changing ocean patterns. La Niña conditions are fading, with a shift toward neutral conditions expected. This change "may shake up jet stream and temperature patterns across North America," according to the almanac.

Snow Plowing at LFT, Photo courtesy of Lafayette Regional Airport Photo courtesy of Lafayette Regional Airport loading...

For Louisiana, this matters because La Niña typically brings warmer, drier winters to the Gulf Coast. A weakening La Niña opens the door for more variable weather patterns—exactly the type of setup that produced January's record-breaking blizzard.

The Polar Vortex Factor

Perhaps most intriguing for Louisiana winter weather is the almanac's mention of polar vortex behavior. The polar vortex may wobble this winter, which "could send bursts of frigid air and snow deep into the U.S."

This scenario describes exactly what happened during Louisiana's most historic winter storms. When the polar vortex becomes unstable, Arctic air masses can plunge much farther south than usual. If this frigid air collides with Gulf moisture, Louisiana gets snow.

January 2025's blizzard followed this pattern. A displaced polar vortex sent record-cold air into Louisiana just as moisture streamed in from the Gulf of Mexico. The result: 13.5 inches in Grand Coteau, 8.0 inches in New Orleans, and 7.6 inches in Baton Rouge.

Ocean temperature patterns also factor into Louisiana's winter weather odds. The almanac notes that while the Atlantic Multidecadal Oscillation remains warm, the Pacific Decadal Oscillation stays cool. These competing influences can create the atmospheric tension that occasionally produces surprising weather events in the Gulf South.

Historical Context for Louisiana Snow

Louisiana's snowfall history shows that the state's biggest winter storms happen during specific atmospheric setups. The legendary February 14-15, 1895 "Great Freeze" occurred when similar conditions aligned—a displaced polar vortex meeting abundant Gulf moisture.

That storm delivered records that lasted 130 years: 16 inches in Vermillion Parish, 22 inches in Lake Charles, and 8.2 inches in New Orleans. Lafayette recorded 14 inches over two days—a record that stood until January 2025.

Staff Photo Staff Photo loading...

More recent events follow similar patterns. Christmas Eve 2004 brought 1-3 inches to the Baton Rouge-New Orleans corridor when a polar air mass unexpectedly pushed south. December 2017 delivered 3-6 inches to parts of south Louisiana during another polar vortex disruption.

The key factor in all these events: very cold, dry air from the Arctic meeting warm, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico. When these air masses collide over Louisiana, the result can be significant snowfall in a state that averages years between measurable snow events.

What Current Conditions Mean

The atmospheric factors the Old Farmer's Almanac highlighted for Winter 2025-2026 don't guarantee Louisiana will see significant snow. But they describe conditions that have historically favored rare winter weather events in the Gulf South.

Northern Louisiana typically gets measurable snow about once every other year, according to National Weather Service data. Southern parishes may go multiple years without any measurable snowfall. These geographic differences reflect Louisiana's position between subtropical Gulf influences and continental air masses from the north.

The upcoming winter's atmospheric setup—weakening La Niña, potential polar vortex instability, and competing ocean temperature patterns—creates more opportunity for unusual weather patterns to develop. This doesn't mean snow is likely, but it means the ingredients for rare events could align more easily than in typical winters.

January 2025's blizzard proves Louisiana can still produce historic winter weather when conditions align properly. The storm caught many by surprise because it happened during what was supposed to be a milder winter pattern. Similar surprise events remain possible when the polar vortex becomes unstable.

Get our free mobile app

Regional Variations Within Louisiana

Louisiana's geography creates distinct microclimates that affect winter weather potential. Northern parishes around Shreveport and Monroe sit closer to continental air masses and typically experience any winter weather first. Southern parishes near the Gulf Coast benefit from maritime moderation that keeps temperatures warmer.

Elevation also matters. Areas with slightly higher terrain, like Grand Coteau in St. Landry Parish, often see enhanced snowfall when winter storms do develop. This explains why Grand Coteau recorded the highest snowfall total during January's blizzard.

Staff Photo Staff Photo loading...

The Old Farmer's Almanac divides Louisiana into their "Deep South" region along with Mississippi, Arkansas, Tennessee, and nearby states. When they release their full forecast, this regional approach should provide more specific guidance for Louisiana's winter weather potential.

Infrastructure and Preparedness

Louisiana's rare winter weather events create unique challenges because the state's infrastructure isn't designed for snow and ice. January's blizzard demonstrated both vulnerabilities and adaptability as officials implemented comprehensive closure procedures while residents embraced the unusual experience.

The atmospheric conditions setting up for Winter 2025-2026 suggest Louisiana residents should maintain basic cold weather preparedness. This includes protecting outdoor plumbing, ensuring adequate heating, and keeping emergency supplies accessible during potential cold snaps.

While significant snowfall remains statistically unlikely in Louisiana, the atmospheric factors the Old Farmer's Almanac identified create more opportunity for unusual weather patterns. Residents should stay informed about weather forecasts, especially during periods when Arctic air masses move south.

Looking Ahead

The Old Farmer's Almanac's full Winter 2025-2026 forecast will provide specific temperature and precipitation predictions for Louisiana when the 2026 edition publishes this fall. That detailed forecast will offer clearer guidance about snow potential across different parts of the state.

Until then, the atmospheric sneak peek suggests Winter 2025-2026 could feature the type of variable weather patterns that occasionally produce Louisiana's most memorable winter storms. The combination of weakening La Niña conditions, potential polar vortex instability, and competing ocean temperature patterns creates a more dynamic setup than typical Gulf Coast winters.

January 2025's record-breaking blizzard serves as a reminder that Louisiana can still surprise residents with significant winter weather. While such events remain rare, the atmospheric ingredients for snow can still align when conditions are right.

Whether Winter 2025-2026 produces another historic Louisiana snowstorm depends on precise timing and atmospheric alignment that can't be predicted months in advance. But the early signs suggest the potential exists for another memorable winter weather event in the Pelican State.

Before we get to winter, we have fall... and sometimes, the fall season has its drawbacks. See more below.