Highlights

LPSS allows sweatpants December 15-16 due to below-freezing temperatures

Monday morning lows are expected around 35°F, with wind chills making it feel colder

Students in grades K-5 may wear hooded jackets; grades 6-12 can wear jackets without hoods

Standard dress code returns on Wednesday when temperatures warm up

Cold front bringing 40-degree temperature drop from weekend highs

Lafayette Schools Adjust Dress Code for Arctic Blast

Students can wear sweatpants alongside standard jeans as a bitter cold grips the region

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — Lafayette Parish School System students can wear sweatpants on Monday and Tuesday as an Arctic cold front brings below-freezing temperatures to Acadiana.

According to LPSS, Superintendent Francis Touchet, Jr. approved the temporary change for Monday, December 15, and Tuesday, December 16. Students may still wear jeans, giving families options to pick what keeps their kids warmest.

The change comes as forecasters predict a sharp temperature drop after a strong cold front moves through this weekend. According to weather data, Lafayette will hit 63°F on Sunday before dropping to 31°F on Sunday night. Monday’s high reaches only 50°F with morning lows around 35°F, and Tuesday morning starts near 49°F.

What Lafayette Families Need to Know About Cold Weather Guidelines

The school system has different clothing rules by grade level.

Students in kindergarten through 5th grade may wear jackets or coats with hoods during the cold snap. Students in grades 6 through 12 may wear jackets or coats, but hoods are not allowed under district safety policy.

The sweatpants option applies only on Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures warm up on Wednesday, so the standard LPSS dress code returns on December 17.

Timeline for Temperature Changes Across Acadiana

The region will see a sharp weather shift over the next few days. Friday temperatures hit the mid-70s, and Saturday and Sunday will see highs in the 70s before the cold front arrives Sunday evening.

A Truck That Is Iced Over

Sunday night into Monday morning is the coldest stretch, with temperatures in the low 30s. The drop follows a week of unusually warm December weather across South Louisiana.

Wednesday, December 17, brings temperatures back to the low 60s, with more warming through the end of the week.

What Parents Should Consider for Student Preparation

LPSS said families should make sure students dress appropriately for the weather and are ready to learn. The temporary dress code change gives families flexibility while keeping students safe and comfortable.

Parents should send students with layers, since temperatures stay chilly both days, even with the afternoon sun. Morning bus stops and outdoor activities before school happen during the coldest part of the day.

The standard dress code stays in place for everything else beyond the sweatpants allowance. Students should keep following the guidelines for shirts, shoes, and other requirements.