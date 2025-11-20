Highlights

Lafayette Parish School System ranks No. 1 among Louisiana’s large school districts with an 87.5 District Performance Score

98% of LPSS schools earned A or B ratings for student growth, leading Region IV and V in progress

K-12 students achieved the highest combined state test performance since 2018

Four Lafayette schools improved letter grades, including both ACE schools, moving to C ratings

New accountability system starting in 2026 could drop 13 Lafayette schools by one letter grade, affecting one in three campuses

Lafayette Schools Ranked Best Large District in Louisiana: What Parents Need to Know

LPSS students post the highest test scores since 2018 while leading the state in academic growth across all grade levels.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — Lafayette Parish schools outperformed every other large school system in Louisiana, according to state data the Louisiana Department of Education released this week.

The district scored 87.5, ranking it first among Louisiana school systems serving more than 29,000 students. Lafayette maintained its B rating from last year while other Acadiana parishes saw mixed results—Vermilion Parish improved to an A, St. Martin Parish dropped to a C.

Students across all grade levels posted their highest combined state test scores since 2018.

What Lafayette Families Should Know About the Rankings

LPSS didn’t just edge out competitors in one category. The district swept multiple measures of academic quality.

Lafayette schools ranked first in both Region IV and Region V for the Progress Index, which tracks student growth regardless of starting performance. Schools are helping all students improve, not just high performers.

The district hit 98% of schools earning A or B grades for student growth.

Superintendent Francis Touchet, Jr. credited the results to the district’s focus on its Core Values of Growth, Culture, Opportunity, and Safety. “Strong instruction, high expectations, and meaningful support are driving our students forward in both academics and the values our stakeholders have identified,” he said.

Individual School Achievements Across Lafayette Parish

Four Lafayette schools improved their letter grades this year.

Dr. Raphael Baranco and J.W. Faulk elementary schools each improved to C ratings. Both ACE schools added highly qualified teachers and extended school days through grant funding at the start of the 2024-2025 school year. Early data showed learning growth.

Ossun Elementary improved to a B. Carencro Middle jumped about 28 points to earn a C.

Eight schools saw their letter grades decline. Comeaux High and Ernest Gallet Elementary dropped to B ratings. Charles Burke, Cpl. Michael Middlebrook and Evangeline elementary schools received C grades. Acadian Middle and S.J. Montgomery Elementary both fell to D ratings.

Paul Breaux Middle dropped about 21 points to a D after enrollment was cut in half when the Lafayette Parish School Board moved the Spanish and French immersion and gifted programs to other schools.

Twenty-eight schools earned Top Gains Honoree recognition for achieving A ratings in progress. Thirteen schools received Opportunity Honoree designation for strong performance serving specific student groups, often outperforming 90% of schools statewide.

High School Performance Shows College Readiness Gains

Lafayette high schools posted their strongest ACT index results since 2019. These scores directly impact college admissions and scholarship opportunities for local graduates.

The ACT performance reverses a multi-year decline that hit schools nationwide during pandemic disruptions.

Early Childhood Programs Exceed State Standards

More than 50% of LPSS Pre-K sites got the highest rating possible, beating the state average.

Quality early childhood education correlates with long-term academic achievement, making this metric important for families with young children.

New Accountability System Could Change School Ratings in 2026

This is the last year Louisiana schools will be graded under the current accountability formula. Starting in 2026, a revised rating system will replace the current formula.

The new system calculates scores based on the percentage of students meeting goals and emphasizes growth on state tests over proficiency levels.

Thirteen Lafayette schools would see their letter grades change—about one in three campuses. Three schools would improve: Alice Boucher Elementary would move from D to C, J.W. Faulk Elementary from C to B, and Martial Billeaud Elementary from B to A.

Eleven schools would see grades decline. Lafayette’s high schools would take the biggest hit—Acadiana High would drop from B to C, Carencro High from B to D, and Northside High from C to F. Comeaux High would fall from B to C. Southside High would drop from A to B.

Middle schools would also face challenges. Broussard Middle would drop from B to C, Carencro Middle from C to D, and Paul Breaux Middle from D to F.

Statewide, 76% of high schools would get lower grades under the revised system. Many schools rely heavily on graduation rates and other metrics rather than test score improvements to maintain current ratings.

How Lafayette Parents Can Track Their School’s Performance

The district introduced its Core Report in September. It shows how individual schools perform across the four core values of Growth, Culture, Opportunity, and Safety.

Each school gets ratings in these areas. A midyear check-in is scheduled for February to monitor improvement and guide next steps. Core Reports for every school are available at ChooseLPSS.com.

What the Rankings Mean for Lafayette’s Education Landscape

Lafayette Parish School System’s first-place ranking among large districts means more than bragging rights. The designation signals to families, businesses, and potential residents that Lafayette maintains high-quality public education despite challenges facing school systems statewide.

Lafayette’s performance stands out across Acadiana. While Lafayette maintained its B rating and 87.5 score, regional results varied—Vermilion Parish improved to an A with a 91.3 score. Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia and St. Mary parishes kept their B ratings. St. Landry kept its C rating. St. Martin dropped from B to C.

Under the 2026 accountability changes, Acadia, Evangeline and Iberia parishes would each drop to C ratings at the district level. Lafayette would keep its B.

The gains across multiple metrics—state tests, ACT scores, student growth, and early childhood quality—show systemic strength rather than isolated wins.

For Lafayette families weighing public versus private education or considering relocation, the data provides concrete evidence of district-wide academic performance heading into a new accountability era.