Highlights

Christie D. Oster, 37, named 2025 Broussard Middle School Teacher of the Year, arrested Wednesday on child sex abuse charges

Booked with felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and indecent behavior with a juvenile

Lafayette Police say she maintained an inappropriate relationship with a former student

Remains in Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on $50,000 bond

Lafayette Parish School System confirms she’s on administrative leave

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — The 2025 Teacher of the Year at Broussard Middle School faces felony child sex abuse charges after Lafayette Police say she maintained an inappropriate relationship with a former student, a new report shows.

According to KATC, Christie D. Oster, 37, was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on charges of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and indecent behavior with a juvenile. She remained in custody on Thursday in lieu of a $50,000 bond.

Allegations of Misconduct

Lafayette Police detectives opened the investigation following allegations of sexual misconduct between Oster and a former student. The charges stem from an inappropriate relationship that violated Louisiana law prohibiting sexual conduct between educators and minors.

Lafayette Parish School System officials confirmed Oster’s employment at Broussard Middle School and said she’s been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal investigation.

Under Louisiana law, carnal knowledge of a juvenile is a felony charge that can carry significant prison time. Indecent behavior with juveniles is also a felony offense involving inappropriate conduct with a person under 17 years old.

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information should contact Lafayette Police.