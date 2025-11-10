UPDATE: Multiple sources now report that the victim in the case has died. The identity is being withheld, pending notification of next of kin.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — A woman was shot in the parking lot of Himbola Manor Apartments on Monday afternoon. Local authorities are looking for additional information from the public.

According to the Lafayette Police Department, multiple residents called 911 around 1:53 p.m., reporting shots fired at the apartment complex. When patrol officers arrived, they found an adult woman on the ground with apparent gunshot wounds.

What Happened at Himbola Manor Apartments

Officers immediately started life-saving measures, including CPR, according to LPD Sgt. Robin Green. Emergency medical services transported the victim to a local hospital, though her current condition hasn't been released.

The shooting scene remained active well into Monday afternoon as investigators worked to piece together what happened. LPD personnel were on-site processing evidence, talking to potential witnesses, and trying to determine the sequence of events leading to the shooting.

What Lafayette Residents Need to Know

Police haven't released information about a suspect or what may have led to the shooting. The investigation is still in its early stages.

