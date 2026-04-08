Three Arrested After Armed Robbery in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, La. — Three people, including a juvenile, were arrested following an early-morning armed robbery at a Lafayette business Tuesday.
Early-Morning Armed Robbery Reported
According to the Lafayette Police Department, officers were called to the 1500 block of SE Evangeline Thruway around 6:24 a.m. on April 7, 2026, after receiving reports of an armed robbery in progress.
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When officers arrived, they learned that two male suspects wearing hoodies entered the business, displayed a firearm, and demanded money from a clerk. Police say the suspects took an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the scene on foot.
K-9 Unit Tracks Suspects
Officers quickly set up a perimeter in the area and gathered detailed descriptions of the suspects. A K-9 unit was brought in and successfully tracked the individuals, leading officers to one suspect in the 1300 block of Surrey Street and a second suspect at Vermilionville Park a short time later.
Three Arrested in Connection to Robbery
Authorities arrested the following individuals:
- Cortez James, 30, of Lafayette, charged with one count of armed robbery and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile
- Jessica Bush, 39, of Lafayette, charged with one count of principal to armed robbery
- A 16-year-old juvenile male, charged with one count of armed robbery
James and Bush were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, while the juvenile was taken to the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Center.
Investigation Remains Ongoing
Police say the investigation into the incident remains ongoing.
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Gallery Credit: Ian Auzenne