Three Arrested After Armed Robbery in Lafayette

Three Arrested After Armed Robbery in Lafayette

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LAFAYETTE, La. — Three people, including a juvenile, were arrested following an early-morning armed robbery at a Lafayette business Tuesday.

Early-Morning Armed Robbery Reported

According to the Lafayette Police Department, officers were called to the 1500 block of SE Evangeline Thruway around 6:24 a.m. on April 7, 2026, after receiving reports of an armed robbery in progress.

READ MORE: Ville Platte Mayor, Mamou Police Chief Among 5 Officials Arrested in Evangeline Parish Investigation

When officers arrived, they learned that two male suspects wearing hoodies entered the business, displayed a firearm, and demanded money from a clerk. Police say the suspects took an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the scene on foot.

K-9 Unit Tracks Suspects

Officers quickly set up a perimeter in the area and gathered detailed descriptions of the suspects. A K-9 unit was brought in and successfully tracked the individuals, leading officers to one suspect in the 1300 block of Surrey Street and a second suspect at Vermilionville Park a short time later.

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Three Arrested in Connection to Robbery

Authorities arrested the following individuals:

  • Cortez James, 30, of Lafayette, charged with one count of armed robbery and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile
  • Jessica Bush, 39, of Lafayette, charged with one count of principal to armed robbery
  • A 16-year-old juvenile male, charged with one count of armed robbery

James and Bush were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, while the juvenile was taken to the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Center.

Investigation Remains Ongoing

Police say the investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

The History Behind Lafayette's Street Names

We drive them on a daily basis. Some are smoother than others. Some we use more frequently than others. Some randomly start, end, and/or change names. They're the streets of Lafayette. The names behind many of these streets have interesting histories. We take a look at where those names come from and the impact their namesakes have had on the city and the parish.

Gallery Credit: Ian Auzenne

Filed Under: arrest, Lafayette Police Department, robbery
Categories: Crime, Lafayette News

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