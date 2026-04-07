VILLE PLATTE, La. (KPEL News) — The mayor of Ville Platte is among five public officials arrested after a Louisiana State Police investigation found they accessed government computer databases and shared protected information with a criminal defendant about his own active case, according to a press release issued by LSP on April 7, 2026.

The investigation began in March 2026, when the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office asked the LSP Criminal Investigations Division to look into allegations of malfeasance involving multiple public officials. By the time it was done, detectives had identified suspects across four separate agencies spanning two parishes.

PREVIOUSLY: Mamou Police Chief, Other Officials Arrested

According to LSP, detectives identified five officials who pulled sensitive information from state or government computer systems and passed it to an arrested defendant regarding his ongoing criminal case. That information included details about alleged victims in active investigations, the kind of disclosure that can compromise prosecutions and put vulnerable people at risk.

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The Five Officials Charged

Ryan Williams, 40, mayor of Ville Platte, faces a single charge of malfeasance in office. Williams was booked into the Evangeline Parish Jail.

Darrien Guillory, 33, a sergeant with the Ville Platte Police Department, also faces malfeasance in office. Guillory, of Opelousas, was booked into the Evangeline Parish Jail. She had been honored last year for her service to the community.

Charles “Pat” Hall, 53, chief of police for the Mamou Police Department, faces two charges: trespass against state computers and malfeasance in office. Hall was booked into the Evangeline Parish Jail. KPEL previously reported on Hall’s arrest earlier today. Read more here.

Chasecca Basco, 41, a 911 dispatch supervisor for Evangeline Parish, faces trespass against state computers and malfeasance in office. Basco was booked into the Evangeline Parish Jail.

Yolanda Lewis, 49, a police officer with the Opelousas Police Department, faces trespass against state computers and malfeasance in office. Lewis is the only defendant not booked into the Evangeline Parish Jail. She was arrested and booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail.

What They’re Accused of Doing

LSP says these officials used their access to restricted government databases to pull information about a criminal case and hand it directly to the defendant at the center of the case. That information included details about alleged victims in active investigations.

Victims in active cases have legal protections around their identities and personal information. When a defendant gets that data, it can open the door to intimidation or retaliation, and it can blow up a prosecution that depended on keeping those sources protected. The fact that a 911 dispatch supervisor, a police chief, and a sitting mayor all appear to have been involved suggests the breach touched multiple points of access across the system.

LSP has not identified the defendant who allegedly received the information, and the underlying criminal case has not been disclosed.

What Happens Next

LSP says the investigation remains active and ongoing, which means additional charges or additional subjects are possible. Anyone with information is asked to contact the LSP Criminal Investigations Division Breaux Bridge Field Office at (337) 332-8080. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at lsp.org by clicking the Suspicious Activity link, or by calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.

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