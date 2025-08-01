VILLE PLATTE, LA (KPEL) —A Louisiana police officer is facing multiple felony charges after the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation discovered missing evidence and what they believe was an attempt to mislead investigators and pin the crime on a fellow officer.

According to the statement from the Louisiana Department of Justice, Officer Issac Johnson was arrested and booked into the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office on Thursday.

His bond has been set at $25,000.

Officer Johnson is Facing the Following Charges:

Malfeasance in Office

Filing False Public Records

Obstruction of Justice

In June, a complaint about missing shell casings from a shooting investigation at an apartment complex was filed. Officials with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation found that the shell casings from the shooting at the apartment complex were not in the Ville Platte Police Department’s evidence collection.

Not only that, Officer Johnson allegedly provided a false written statement to the Ville Platte City Marshal's Office stating that a fellow officer had mishandled the evidence.

The officer he implicated was arrested and eventually resigned from the department.

Once investigators determined that the information in his statement was false, the officer who resigned was cleared.

Attorney General Liz Murrill said, “I have confidence in our police, as they put their lives on the line for us every day. It’s unfortunate when someone breaches the public’s trust in this manner, and we will hold them accountable.”

