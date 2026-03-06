LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — An Acadiana High School teacher was terminated Friday and is under investigation by the Lafayette Police Department, according to officials with both agencies. Multiple news outlets have verified the news, but there is little information available through official channels.

Teacher Fired as LPD Investigates Complaint

Lafayette Parish School System confirmed the teacher was terminated on Friday, March 6. Lafayette Police separately confirmed they received a complaint against the individual and that the complaint is actively under investigation.

No arrest has been made, and no charges have been announced as of Friday. Posts and comments on social media have made allegations and suggested law enforcement has been made away, but no official information has been disclosed at this time.

KPEL News is withholding the teacher’s name pending arrest or formal charges in keeping with standard practice for cases involving public employees under investigation.

What’s Next

KPEL News will continue to monitor this story. Updates will be posted as new information becomes available from LPSS or the Lafayette Police Department.

