LPSS Investigating Viral Video Allegedly Showing Teacher Slap Student

A disturbing video circulating on Facebook has prompted an official investigation by the Lafayette Parish School System (LPSS), after it allegedly shows a teacher striking a student inside a Lafayette classroom.

The Video and Public Outrage

The video, originally shared by Fallon Fonseca, quickly spread across social media after she posted it with the caption, "Ummm WTF!!!! someone has some explaining to do!!! Thank God this ain't my child..." The footage appears to show a student sitting at a desk while another individual is seated on them. Moments later, a third person walks by and slaps the student on the back of the head.

While most of the audio is hard to make out, one child in the background can be heard saying what sounds like “yes ma’am.”

The video is alleged to have been recorded at Edgar Martin Middle School. There has also been speculation about whether the student has special needs, though this remains unconfirmed.

Outrage from parents and community members quickly followed, with many calling for accountability and answers.

LPSS Responds

LPSS Communications Director Tracy Wirtz confirmed the district is investigating the matter:

"LPSS is aware and is actively investigating the incident. As this is an ongoing investigation, we are unable to provide further comment. However, we can confirm that one person in the video has resigned. Superintendent Touchet says they will take any necessary action based on the evidence following a prompt and thorough investigation."

In a follow-up, Wirtz added new details:

“The video is a year old and was JUST brought to our attention. Everyone involved, including the person who videoed, is being dealt with.”

Investigation Ongoing

While the incident did not occur recently, concerns about student safety and adult conduct in the classroom are still relevant. LPSS has not released the names of those involved, and it's unclear if criminal charges are being considered.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as more information becomes available.