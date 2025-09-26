College vs. University: What’s the Difference?

LAFAYETTE, La (KPEL-FM) - Louisiana has some incredible things to offer when it comes to higher education.

In Louisiana, you'll find some of the Nation's best colleges and universities. From UL to Tulane, LSU to Loyola, if you've the grades, you can get a world class education.

Speaking of, have you ever stopped to asked the question...what's the difference between colleges and universities?

Well, not that either is better than the other, but there are some definable differences between the two.

College Vs. Universities

When it comes to higher education in the United States, the terms college and university are often used interchangeably. But they are not exactly the same, and understanding the difference can help students, parents, and lifelong learners make good decisions about education.

What Is a College?

Typically, a college is a smaller institution that focuses more on undergraduate education.

Colleges offer Associate’s and Bachelor’s degrees, specialized programs, and offer smaller class sizes compared to universities.

Colleges are ideal for students who want a more close-knit learning environment and want to more direct access to professors.

What Is a University?

A university is usually larger and typically offers a broader range of programs and degrees than a college.

At universities, you'll find both undergraduate and graduate programs where you can earn a Master’s Degree, a PhD, and various professional degrees.

Universities also offer several different schools or colleges such as a College of Engineering, College of Arts, etc.

They also offer extensive research opportunities and have the facilities for this research.

Universities are perfect for students who want diverse programs, research options, and a larger campus experience

