ULM Ranks Ahead of UL in Recent ‘Best Louisiana Colleges for 2026′ List

LAFAYETTE, La. - (KPEL-FM) - In the state of Louisiana, there are a total of 117 public and private universities and colleges.

Some of these are 2 year, some are 4 year, but they all offer a fantastic opportunity for higher education.

Louisiana is home to some of the most esteemed and recognized colleges and universities in America, but which ones in the Pelican State are the best, and how do you even determine "best"?

The folks over at usnews.com has just released their findings for the best universities in Louisiana for 2026, and there's one glaring finding on their list that will have Ragin' Cajuns raising their eyebrows.

ULM is ranked above UL.

Let's take a look at why...

University of Louisiana at Lafayette YouTube Via University of Louisiana at Lafayette loading...

What's The Difference Between A College And A University?

The terms college and university are often used interchangeably, but they do have separate, distinct meanings.

A college is usually smaller, with a narrower range of academic programs. Many focus on undergraduate degrees like associate’s or bachelor’s degrees.

Lafayette, Louisiana Once Again Named America's Happiest City. Read More...

A universities are generally larger institutions that typically offer a wider range of programs, including undergraduate, graduate, master’s, doctoral, and professional degrees.

Best Louisiana Colleges And Universities For 2026

U.S. News & World Report ranked the top universities and colleges in the U.S. for 2026, and out of the 1,700 looked at, 8 Louisiana institutions made their list.

From newsbreak.com -

In Louisiana, there are several top state colleges with institutions ranging from large research universities to midsized colleges and small liberal arts colleges. Within U.S. News & World Report's ranking of national universities, eight Louisiana schools were listed, making them the best colleges in Louisiana for 2026.

Get our free mobile app

ul-lafayette-graduation YouTube Via University of Louisiana at Lafayette loading...

Their rankings of the best Louisiana universities and colleges for 2026 looks like this:

1. Tulane University - The average tuition and fees for Tulane come out to $71,997 with a 79% graduation rate.

2. LSU - U.S. News & World Report reports LSU's average tuition and fees are $12,551 for in-state students, and the out-of-state tuition and fees are $29,229.

3. Loyola University New Orleans - Loyola's tuition and fees are $51,664 and the four-year graduation rate is 48%.

Louisiana's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Acadiana. Read More...

4. Louisiana Tech University - La Tech's in-state tuition and fees come to $11,400, with out-of-state tuition and fees reportedly being $20,313 and has a four-year graduation rate of 44%.

5. University of Louisiana at Monroe - ULM is ranked nationally at number 358 out of 1,700, and ranked by U.S. News & World Report as the 5th best Louisiana university to attend for 2026.

From newsbreak.com -

"As of fall 2024, the school has a total undergraduate enrollment of 6,762, with a four-year graduation rate of 29%. The average net price for federal loan recipients is $11,813, according to U.S. News & World Report."

According to U.S. News & World Report, the average federal loan for students at ULM is $11,813,

6. University of Louisiana at Lafayette - UL comes in at number 373 in National Universities, and takes the 6th spot on the list for best colleges in Louisiana for 2026, one spot behind ULM.

The four-year graduation rate for UL is 27%. In-state tuition and fees for Louisiana students is $10,418, while out-of-state tuition and fees come to $24,146.

Well, those are the numbers. Is ULM really a better choice of university for 2026 than UL?

Read more at usnews.com.