(KPEL News) - There are very few things that are better than being able to have a tasty while watching your favorite hometown team. The University of Louisiana at Lafayette is announcing the Ragin' Cajuns Genuine Louisiana Lager for UL.

The unveiling of the Ragin' Cajuns Genuine Louisiana Lager happened at Cajun Field on Friday. This product is an officially licensed brew, as confirmed by university officials.

When you visit the Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium, the new, upgraded beer will be available for purchase at games.

The new Louisiana beer is made with Louisiana rice.

Ragin' Cajun Genuine Louisiana Lager Photo courtesy of Eric Maron with UL Lafayette loading...

In partnership with Urban South Brewery, the new lager is now available.

According to officials, this beverage is said to embody the "spirit of the state and its people."

The lager is made from Louisiana rice, and the creators claim it's an easy-drinking, smooth lager.

It will be sold in cans at local stores soon.

The profits from the beer will go to the university.

The branding for the beer includes the phrase, "Ça va mieux avec des amis — it goes better with friends!"