St. Martin Deputy Fired After Accusations of Stealing

Officials with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office have said they have fired a deputy who is accused of stealing according to a report at KLFY's website.

The now-former deputy has been identified as Jolie Aleman.

What was allegedly taken by the deputy? Officials say the item allegedly taken was a cell phone.

Officers with the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office arrested Aleman.

At some point during a football game at UL Lafayette, a cell phone was stolen.

Aleman was working security at the time. Both the University of Louisiana Lafayette and the St. Martin Sheriff's Office worked on parts of the investigation.

Aleman was fired from her duties as a sheriff's deputy after the allegations surfaced.

The woman is facing the following charges:

Possession of Stolen Things

Malfeasance in Office

As the investigation started to unfold, officials went to the home of Aleman. This is where they say they recovered the phone.

No other information about this case is available at this time. We will be checking for any information in the future, and we will update the story should that information be made available.