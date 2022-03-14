St. Martin Parish Offers Public Time at the Shooting Range

If you've been needing some target practice, the St. Martin Parish Sheriff is offering up the parish shooting range.

According to a recent post on Facebook, Sheriff Becket Breaux is encouraging residents of St. Martin Parish to exercise their 2nd Amendment rights by getting some practice shots in at the range.

There are a few reasons Sheriff Breaux is offering the range to the public: safety and education.

Sheriff Breaux is suggesting that residents of St. Martin Parish utilize the shooting range instead of, say, their back yard when it's time to sight in your weapons. This will help to lower the chances of a stray bullet ending up somewhere it shouldn't.

The St. Martin Parish Shooting Range offers a safe place to get in some target practice, as there are professionals on hand to help make certain you are handling and operating your weapon properly.

Visit www.stmartinsheriff.org and on the top of the home page click “Services” then scroll down and click “Firearms Training Center and Range” and please read and review the information on the page. Once you are ready to schedule, click “Schedule Time at the Range.”

And for the "educational" part of the range, the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's office is lining up classes for residents of the parish. Those classes will cover a variety of topics, including an official concealed carry class.

Class times and dates will be posted at the range, and you are encouraged to check often for new classes or dates/times that have opened up.

The St. Martin Parish shooting range is located at 1381 Francois Road in St. Martinville.

