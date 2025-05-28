SHREVEPORT, La. (KPEL News) — A local rapper known as “Green Eyez” will be spending the next several years behind bars after being convicted on federal gun charges.

Traffic Stop Turns into Felony Arrest

On April 15, 2024, officers with the Shreveport Police Department tried to pull over 29-year-old Keynon Frazier, better known by his stage name “Green Eyez,” in the downtown area. The traffic stop didn’t go smoothly—Frazier crashed his vehicle into a telephone pole and another car.

When officers approached the car, they found Frazier alone inside, along with two guns sitting on the passenger floorboard: a Glock 17 and a Glock 45. The Glock 45 still had an expended shell casing lodged in its chamber, and officers noticed a bullet-sized hole in the driver’s side windshield—an alarming detail that added to the seriousness of the situation.

Read More: Louisiana Man Charged in Hatchet Attack |

Read More: Jailbreak Manhunt Bleeds New Orleans Budget by $250,000 Per Week |

Credit: U.S. Attorney's Office Credit: U.S. Attorney's Office loading...

Prior Felonies Catch Up with “Green Eyez”

Frazier has a criminal history, including convictions for aggravated battery and second-degree robbery, which legally prohibits him from owning or carrying firearms. Because of those prior offenses, he was arrested on the spot and later indicted by a federal grand jury.

In January 2025, a jury found Frazier guilty of felon in possession of a firearm.

The Sentence: 78 Months and a $25,000 Fine

This week, U.S. District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. sentenced Frazier to 78 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay a $25,000 fine.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Shreveport Police Department, and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Aaron Crawford and Cheyenne Wilson.

A Broader Effort to Curb Gun Violence

Federal officials say this case is part of a broader push to reduce gun violence by cracking down on convicted felons found in possession of firearms.

It’s a reminder that even local figures in the public eye aren’t above the law—and that firearm possession laws are being enforced at every level.