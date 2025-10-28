Hammond High Student Arrested After Bringing Gun, Drugs to School
HAMMOND, La. (KPEL-FM) - A Hammond High School student was arrested for bringing drugs and a gun to school on Monday, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.
What Charges the Student Faces
The 16-year-old male was booked into the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center on one count of each of the following:
- Carrying of a Firearm by a Student on School Property
- Possession of Marijuana
- Firearm-free Zone
- Possession of a Stolen Firearm
- Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance in a Drug Free Zone
How the Arrest Happened
TPSO School Resource Officers at the school were made aware that a student suspected of being under the influence of drugs was found to not only have marijuana, THC and a vape in his school bag, but also a handgun. It was later learned that the gun was stolen.
How the School Responded to the Incident
The student was immediately taken into custody and all illegal items were removed from the school. The school was placed on a brief lockdown during the investigation. However, authorities said that at no time were any students in danger.
How to Report Suspicious Activity in Tangipahoa Parish
The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office wants to remind the public that you can share information about crimes, suspicious, or even concerning activities, in any of the area schools through CrimeStoppers of Tangipahoa's tip line at 1-800-554-5245 or visit www.tangicrimestoppers.com and click the P3 Tips icon or Submit a Tip! Information can be provided anonymously.
