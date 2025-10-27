LAFAYETTE, LA (KPEL) — Looks like South Louisiana is getting a taste of 'real fall' weather this week, just in time for Halloween. When the temperatures start to dip, there is one thing on every Cajun or Creole's mind: Gumbo.

According to the latest forecast, Acadiana can expect temperatures to drop into the mid-50s and 40s by midweek, with daytime highs in the 60s. That's an ideal Halloween forecast if you ask us.

Nothing beats a homemade gumbo —unless you live in South Louisiana, where we have local mom-and-pops who do it right every time and offer to-go orders.

If this cold front is taking you by surprise and you don't have the extra time to grab all the fixins' and cook your own gumbo, check out this list of local favorites.

Best Gumbo On The Go in South Louisiana

The Lunch Box

3909 Moss St, Lafayette, LA 70507

3909 Moss St, Lafayette, LA 70507

Adrien's Supermarket

3842 W Congress St, Lafayette, LA 70506

3842 W Congress St, Lafayette, LA 70506

Veronica's Cafe

302 Hector Connoly Rd, Carencro, LA 70520

302 Hector Connoly Rd, Carencro, LA 70520

NuNu's Fresh Market

NuNu's NuNu's loading...

Scott, Youngsville, Milton, and Maurice locations.

Ton's Drive-In

Broussard and Downtown Lafayette locations

Broussard and Downtown Lafayette locations

Tim's Kitchen

1000 Albertson Pkwy, Broussard, LA 70518

1000 Albertson Pkwy, Broussard, LA 70518

600 Lamar St, Lafayette, LA 70501

600 Lamar St, Lafayette, LA 70501

300 Fisher Rd, Lafayette, LA 70508

300 Fisher Rd, Lafayette, LA 70508

Johnson's Boucanière

1111 St John St, Lafayette, LA 70501

1111 St John St, Lafayette, LA 70501

Chris' Poboys