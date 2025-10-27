Best Places to Pick Up Gumbo in Acadiana
LAFAYETTE, LA (KPEL) — Looks like South Louisiana is getting a taste of 'real fall' weather this week, just in time for Halloween. When the temperatures start to dip, there is one thing on every Cajun or Creole's mind: Gumbo.
According to the latest forecast, Acadiana can expect temperatures to drop into the mid-50s and 40s by midweek, with daytime highs in the 60s. That's an ideal Halloween forecast if you ask us.
Nothing beats a homemade gumbo —unless you live in South Louisiana, where we have local mom-and-pops who do it right every time and offer to-go orders.
If this cold front is taking you by surprise and you don't have the extra time to grab all the fixins' and cook your own gumbo, check out this list of local favorites.
Best Gumbo On The Go in South Louisiana
The Lunch Box
3909 Moss St, Lafayette, LA 70507
Adrien's Supermarket
3842 W Congress St, Lafayette, LA 70506
Veronica's Cafe
302 Hector Connoly Rd, Carencro, LA 70520
NuNu's Fresh Market
Scott, Youngsville, Milton, and Maurice locations.
Ton's Drive-In
Broussard and Downtown Lafayette locations
Tim's Kitchen
1000 Albertson Pkwy, Broussard, LA 70518
600 Lamar St, Lafayette, LA 70501
300 Fisher Rd, Lafayette, LA 70508
Johnson's Boucanière
1111 St John St, Lafayette, LA 70501
