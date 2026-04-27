RAYNE, La. — A Rayne man with four open child sex abuse cases pending in Acadia Parish courts was booked for a fifth time Friday, this time on eight new charges, and still has not faced trial on any of them.

Julian "Trey" Marie Aucoin III, 42, was booked Friday on one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile and seven counts of child pornography.

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A Fifth Arrest, Four Cases Still Waiting for Trial

According to KATC, a source with knowledge of the case said the alleged offenses in the new charges occurred several years ago, not recently.

Bond was set at $175,000 on the new case, but a hold prevents Aucoin from posting it. That is a departure from his pattern in the four prior cases, where he posted bond each time: $250,000 twice, $500,000 once, and a consolidated $400,000 covering all four cases at once after a June 2025 hearing.

That June 2025 bond came with conditions. Aucoin had to stay away from his three alleged victims, observe a curfew, and submit to GPS monitoring through Southern Coast Solutions, a Lafayette-based company. Prosecutors say those conditions were not followed.

Prosecutors Alleged Bond Violations Before Latest Arrest

Assistant District Attorney Kaitlyn Mistretta, who is handling all four pending cases, filed a motion last month to revoke or modify Aucoin’s bond. She wrote that GPS records from Southern Coast Solutions showed “multiple instances where the defendant is out past curfew and located at addresses outside of the Court’s order.”

A hearing on that motion was scheduled for Monday. So was the trial.

Neither happened. Aucoin’s attorney, Donald Cleveland of Lafayette, moved to continue the trial, and the prosecution agreed the case was not ready to go forward. The judge granted the continuance. The new trial date is August.

Three Alleged Victims, Crimes Spanning Years

The four pending cases involve three separate alleged victims, with conduct alleged to have occurred as far back as 2017.

The first arrest came in April 2021, when Aucoin was booked on indecent behavior with a juvenile and computer-aided solicitation of a minor. The alleged victim was 15 years old. He posted bond and was released.

In July 2021, a second arrest followed on a sexual battery charge involving a different child, younger than 15. Court records show that child was born in 2008, placing her between 10 and 13 years old during the period the abuse is alleged to have occurred, from 2018 to 2021. He posted bond and was released again.

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The third arrest, in December 2023, brought charges of first-degree rape, oral sexual battery, and sexual battery. The alleged victim was the same child from the April 2021 case. The alleged conduct in those charges occurred in 2017, when she was 12. He posted bond and was released.

The fourth arrest came in November 2024, when Louisiana State Police booked Aucoin on warrants charging sexual battery, felony indecent behavior with juveniles, and three counts of first-degree rape. Those charges involve a third victim. An Acadia Parish grand jury later indicted him, with the alleged crimes occurring in 2019, 2020, and 2021, when that child was 8, 9, and 10 years old.

Friday’s booking is the fifth.

Business Owner With Ties to Acadia Parish

Louisiana Secretary of State records list Aucoin as an officer of several Acadia Parish businesses, including Aucoin’s Trucking & Excavation. Under the June 2025 bond conditions, that business and his home were the only two places he was permitted to go.

The four original cases are set for trial together in August. The fifth case, from Friday’s booking, is separate and pending.