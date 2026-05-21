(Algiers, Louisiana) - A horrific scene unfolded from The Olive Branch restaurant in Algiers as a car plowed through the restaurant while patrons were sitting at a table

As you will see here, WDSU reports that the car entered the establishment through the front doors, and that a table with patrons eating was next to the restaurant entrance.

According to the restaurant's social media page, no one in the restaurant at the time of the crash was seriously injured, but had that car been a foot over, this could have been a tragic story.

The restaurant reports that the cause of the accident is under investigation and that they don't yet know why the young lady crashed into the restaurant, which has been open for more than 20 years.

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As for when the Algiers restaurant will reopen, well, it will be quite some time, as extensive damage was done to the building during this scary crash.

We warn you that some may find the video below disturbing, as the car crashes into a restaurant with customers inside.

Since the crash at the cafe, the cafe has posted these photos of the car inside the restaurant, showing just how much damage was done.

In a separate post, a video shows the car in the cafe. While the damage to the building may have been extensive, it is a miracle that everyone walked away from this crash unharmed.