(KPEL News) - It has been some time since a Louisiana mother and daughter last had contact with their family, and the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating Danielle Escue Lea and her daughter, Alayna Lea.

On July 28, 2026, family members reported the pair missing to the Baton Rouge Police Department. According to officials and family, 39-year-old Danielle Lea and her 10-year-old daughter are from East Feliciana Parish.

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Missing Louisiana Mother and Daughter Thought to Be in St. Martin Parish

St. Martin Parish officials say it is believed the two are in the parish and were likely with a man who was subsequently arrested in Texas on charges unrelated to this search.

While the family reported the two missing to the Baton Rouge Police Department, investigators learned that the two had been seen in Butte La Rose in late April and possibly the early part of May. That's why the search continues in the parish.

St. Martin Parish officials say they were reportedly with 42-year-old James Michael Nona of Texas. Any sightings or information on Danielle Alayna's whereabouts is information investigators want.

St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office James Michael Nona

Investigators Need Information about a Missing Louisiana Mother and Daughter

If you have any information about this case, you are asked to call the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-394-3071.

If you want to report any information anonymously, simply call St. Martin Crime Stoppers at 337-441-3030 or use the P3 app on any mobile device.