(KPEL News) - A horrible scene erupted for several Louisiana families after a man was accused of setting a fire, but the damage was more than he bargained for, as not only one house burned but several. The State Fire Marshal's Office says four homes were lost after one man set a fire trying to burn one home.

Jonesville Fire Department Calls In State Fire Marshal to Investigate

The fire spread quickly to three other homes near the home on Harbor Street. The Jonesville Fire Department responded to the blaze and said that, after fighting the fire, they would ask the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office to investigate.

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Louisiana Firefighters Rescued Two People from a Burning Home

Officials say one of the homes next to the one purposefully set on fire was home to two people with what they describe as "mobility issues". Thankfully, firefighters were able to get those two out, as well as the other person living there.

No other injuries were reported. Officials say 45-year-old Robert Stevenson of Jonesville was arrested for Aggravated Arson.

Louisiana Law Allows for Stiff Sentencing for Aggravated Arson

If ultimately convicted, Stevenson could be sentenced to several years behind bars under RS 14:51. It is written as follows:

Whoever commits the crime of aggravated arson shall be imprisoned at hard labor for not less than six nor more than twenty years, and shall be fined not more than twenty-five thousand dollars. Two years of such imprisonment at hard labor shall be without benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.

READ MORE: ESTHERWOOD WOMAN ARRESTED FOR ARSON, INSURANCE FRAUD AFTER HER HOUSE BURNS

Officials say in addition to the homes burned, two vehicles were damaged.