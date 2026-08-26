(KPEL News) - Deputies with the Louisiana Office of the State Fire Marshal have arrested a 57-year-old woman who is alleged to have intentionally set a home on fire.

Back in March of this year, firefighters were called out to a home in the 200 block of Morris Avenue in Estherwood to battle a fire at the residence.

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Local firefighters requested help from the Office of the State Fire Marshal to investigate the circumstances surrounding the blaze.

According to investigators, they determined the fire was intentionally set as part of a scheme involving insurance.

Acadia Parish Woman Accused of Arson Identified

Officials arrested 57-year-old Julie Lejeune of Estherwood on the following charges:

Arson with Intent to Defraud

Insurance Fraud

The Louisiana Department of Insurance Details What Insurance Fraud Is

Insurance fraud is the willful abuse of an insurance policy for financial gain. Fraud is an intentional act and is illegal. It includes any deliberate deception perpetrated against an insurance company and any deliberate deception committed by an insurance company or its representatives.

Serious Jail Time Awaits Someone Convicted of Arson with Intent to Defraud

RS 14:53 Whoever commits the crime of arson with intent to defraud shall be fined not more than ten thousand dollars, imprisoned with or without hard labor for not more than five years, or both.

A conviction for insurance fraud can come with fines and jail time.

READ MORE: LOUISIANA ACCUSED OF SETTING TWO FIRES AT ALLEN PARISH HOME

Investigators allege the woman caused the fire and committed insurance fraud. Their investigation began in March after the fire.

If you suspect someone has committed arson, you can report the information to the Office of the State Fire Marshal at lasfm.org.