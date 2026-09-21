(New Orleans, LA) - Firefighters in New Orleans were called out to an area under the I-10 eastbound overpass at Crowder Boulevard after officials said a man there started a fire in the area.

Officials have not shared with us why the fire was started, as all aspects of the case are still being investigated.

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The State Fire Marshal's Office was called to the scene and determined that they believe the fire was started by 42-year-old Isaac Lee Washington of New Orleans. Washington was arrested on two charges, and they are as follows:

Simple Arson

Resisting a Police Officer with Force or Violence

Statistics about Arson in Louisiana Revealed by State Marshal Officials

The Department of Public Safety Principal Assistant, Chief Bryan Adams, says that Louisiana investigators are "solving arsons and making arrests at twice the national average."

A Fire Under an Interstate in New Orleans Would Have Had Major Ramifications

Adams says a fire under an interstate could have major ramifications, including closing the highway. Adams says one thing is for certain, and it's that all investigators will continue to work on arson cases and arrest those who have allegedly set the fires.

State Fire Marshal's Officials Have Been Busy Investigating Fires across the State

This year, several arson cases have occurred. Just recently, a man set fire to one home, and the fire spread to three others, leading to the destruction of four homes. Another Louisiana person was arrested after being accused of Arson and Insurance Fraud.

READ MORE: NATCHITOCHES MAN ARRESTED AFTER FIRES ALLEGEDLY WERE INTENTIONALLY SET BEHIND BUSINESSES

Investigators say firefighters were first called out to the scene Saturday, September 19, at around 7:30 p.m.

If you know about an arson crime, you can give that information to the State Fire Marshal's Office by visiting the organization's website at lasfm.org. Click on the "Arson Fire" icon.

The tips you submit will remain anonymous. If you prefer, you can call the Arson Hotline at1-844-954-1221.