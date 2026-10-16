Mexican National Busted in Lafayette for Alleged Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine and Meth
(Lafayette, LA) - Officials with the United States Attorney's Office say law enforcement officials arrested a Mexican national in Lafayette this month on allegations of Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine and Methamphetamine.
Mexican National Accused of Drug Charges in Lafayette Identified
Louisiana law enforcement officials, according to the Justice Department, began surveillance at the Lafayette home of 42-year-old Manuel De Jesus Arce Cruz in connection with a drug trafficking investigation.
Mexican National Accused on Drug Charges in Lafayette Under Surveillance
As surveillance progressed, officials say Cruz left his home with what they describe as a "work bag". Officials say Cruz admitted to a traffic violation, and officers pulled him over.
Investigators checking Cruz's vehicle recovered around 1 and 1/2 kilograms of cocaine along with a kilo of methamphetamine.
Cocaine and Methamphetamine Recovered from Mexican National's Car in Lafayette
After searching Cruz's car, law enforcement officials received a search warrant for the man's home, where they say they recovered another half kilo of cocaine. They also say they recovered the following:
- Scales
- Baggies
- Cash
- Other items typically associated with drug distribution
READ MORE: FEDS BUST DRUG NETWORKS ACROSS LOUISIANA: METH-FILLED ICE CREAM MACHINES, COCAINE IN 18-WHEELERS AND CARTEL CONNECTIONS
This week, the U.S. Attorney's Office charged Cruz with Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine and Methamphetamine.
The Drug Enforcement Agency and Louisiana State Police investigated this case.
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