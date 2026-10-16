(Lafayette, LA) - Officials with the United States Attorney's Office say law enforcement officials arrested a Mexican national in Lafayette this month on allegations of Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine and Methamphetamine.

Mexican National Accused of Drug Charges in Lafayette Identified

Louisiana law enforcement officials, according to the Justice Department, began surveillance at the Lafayette home of 42-year-old Manuel De Jesus Arce Cruz in connection with a drug trafficking investigation.

Get our free mobile app

Mexican National Accused on Drug Charges in Lafayette Under Surveillance

As surveillance progressed, officials say Cruz left his home with what they describe as a "work bag". Officials say Cruz admitted to a traffic violation, and officers pulled him over.

Investigators checking Cruz's vehicle recovered around 1 and 1/2 kilograms of cocaine along with a kilo of methamphetamine.

Cocaine and Methamphetamine Recovered from Mexican National's Car in Lafayette

After searching Cruz's car, law enforcement officials received a search warrant for the man's home, where they say they recovered another half kilo of cocaine. They also say they recovered the following:

Scales

Baggies

Cash

Other items typically associated with drug distribution

READ MORE: FEDS BUST DRUG NETWORKS ACROSS LOUISIANA: METH-FILLED ICE CREAM MACHINES, COCAINE IN 18-WHEELERS AND CARTEL CONNECTIONS

This week, the U.S. Attorney's Office charged Cruz with Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine and Methamphetamine.

The Drug Enforcement Agency and Louisiana State Police investigated this case.