(Lafayette, LA) - Officials with various law enforcement agencies throughout Lafayette Parish arrested different individuals on charges, and they were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center beginning the week of October 25 through October 30.

While reviewing the arrest reports, officials noted a handful of arrests for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated. This offense often results in arrests not only during the week but also on weekends.

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In one case where an individual was arrested for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, that person also faced the following charges:

Driver Must Licensed

Unlawful Entry or Reentry into the State of Louisiana by an Alien

Driving on a Roadway Laned for Traffic

The Louisiana State Police arrested that individual.

A few people were arrested on charges of Domestic Abuse Battery. One person was arrested on multiple charges, including the following:

Resisting an Officer

False Imprisonment

Communicating of False Information of Planned Arson

Entry on or Remaining in Place or on Land After Being Forbidden

Aggravated Burglary

Interfering with Emergency Communication

Battery of a Police Officer

Everyone booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.