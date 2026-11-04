LAFAYETTE, La. — Incumbent District Attorney Don Landry won a second six-year term Tuesday. He beat former 15th Judicial District Judge Kristian Earles, 56% to 44%, in unofficial results from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office. Turnout was 45.5%.

The 15th JDC covers Lafayette, Acadia and Vermilion parishes. Landry was first elected in 2020 after 34 years as an assistant district attorney. Earles spent 23 years on the district bench before leaving it to challenge him.

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What Acadiana Voters Decided

Landry pointed to his office’s record on crime and its prosecutions of fentanyl-related deaths. Earles built his campaign around restoring public confidence in the office.

Landry said in a pre-election interview, “We can continue to keep Acadiana safe.” Earles said when he announced his run that the mission was “restoring trust and bringing accountability” to the office.

The Pretrial Diversion Case Behind the Race

The campaign followed a federal bribery case tied to the district attorney’s pretrial diversion program. The program gives some first-time, nonviolent offenders an alternative to prosecution if they complete classes and other requirements.

Federal agents searched the district attorney’s office in May 2022. In September 2025, a federal jury convicted former Assistant District Attorney Gary Haynes, who oversaw the program, on six counts. Prosecutors said he took kickbacks for steering defendants into classes run by outside vendors and then dismissing their charges. A judge sentenced him in December 2025 to seven years in federal prison.

Landry was the first witness at that trial. He testified under a use-immunity agreement with federal prosecutors, which bars them from using his testimony against him in the case. Landry has said he was not implicated in the scheme, that he suspended the person involved and that he cooperated fully with the investigation.

How the Candidates Approached the Program

Earles proposed a written process for the diversion program, a team to review applicants and verify compliance, and easier access for defendants who cannot afford participation fees. He said he saw the system start to fall apart as a judge after the FBI search.

Landry said the program has a rigorous application process and that he personally reviews every certificate of completion. He credited his team of 38 prosecutors and said crime has dropped to its lowest level in 60 years.

What Happens Next for the 15th JDC

Landry took office in January 2021 and will serve a second six-year term as district attorney for Lafayette, Acadia and Vermilion parishes. Results remain unofficial until certified.

Haynes appealed his conviction and sentence to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals after the December sentencing.