Highlights

Lafayette Mayor-President Proposes $17 Million City Hall Renovation to Address Building's Aging Infrastructure

Boulet's budget includes funding for the first phase of a major overhaul of the 78,000-square-foot former Sears building housing government offices

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Lafayette Mayor-President Monique Boulet has proposed a $17 million renovation of the Lafayette Consolidated Government administrative building, with the first phase included in her 2025-26 budget proposal.

According to The Advocate, the renovation would address aging infrastructure in the nearly 78,000-square-foot building that has served as city hall since Lafayette purchased it from Sears in 1979.

Building History and Current Challenges

The building was originally constructed in 1957 to house the Sears Roebuck & Company department store, according to Discover Lafayette. After Sears moved to Acadiana Mall in 1979, the City of Lafayette purchased the structure to serve as the government administrative center.

According to The Advocate, the building is showing significant wear after decades of government use. Key infrastructure problems include outdated plumbing, lighting, ventilation, and mechanical systems.

Lafayette City Hall, google street view

Restrooms and circulation paths do not meet Americans with Disabilities Act compliance standards, and the building lacks clear signage or a defined public entrance that connects to most parking areas.

Some spaces within the building are poorly arranged and cramped, while others remain underutilized, including a former Lafayette Utilities System drive-up payment window that was converted into a private parking garage by former Mayor-President Josh Guillory. Boulet plans to convert this space into offices for community development staff.

Renovation Plans and Timeline

The renovation will take place in phases to allow government operations and services to continue during construction. According to The Advocate, work will begin on the University Avenue side of the building that houses city and parish council offices and staff.

Major changes include:

Returning the main entrance to University Avenue, where it was located during the Sears era

Removing aging escalators that remain from the original store and replacing them with a staircase

Creating additional office space for employees

Adding a public meeting space separate from the council chamber

Preserving a mural painted by local artist Robert Dafford in 2016

Holly & Smith Architects, a Louisiana-based firm specializing in civic and public-use design, will lead the renovation project.

Funding Structure

According to The Advocate, approximately $3.8 million of the renovation is currently funded. The proposed 2025-26 budget contains another $5.5 million in bond sales revenue.

The total project cost is $17 million according to The Advocate, though The Current reports the project totals $21.5 million in Lafayette Consolidated Government's five-year capital improvement program, including $4 million in sales tax revenue over four years plus $2.8 million already budgeted last year but not spent.

The tentative construction schedule includes:

Fall/winter 2025: Design development continues

Summer 2026: Construction bidding opens

Fall 2026: Construction begins

Community Input Process

Several public meetings will be scheduled after the 2025-26 budget hearings are completed so residents can learn more about the renovations and provide input. The city and parish councils will meet in joint session at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on August 7 in the council auditorium at city hall, 705 W. University Ave., to begin discussing the proposed budget for the fiscal year that begins November 1.

Regional Context

According to KATC, this renovation effort is part of a broader national trend, with cities such as Clearwater, Florida, and Alexandria, Virginia, advancing major city hall renovation or replacement plans with capital investments ranging from $30 million to more than $200 million.

The project also complements other major building upgrades in Lafayette Parish, including the $120 million Lafayette High School reconstruction and the $25 million renovation of the Lafayette Parish Courthouse.

Early Political Response

The proposal has already drawn criticism from some local officials. According to The Current, City Councilman Andy Naquin expressed discontent with the budget proposal on social media, stating, "Wake up Lafayette! I never hear drainage or infrastructure discussion anymore" in response to former Mayor-President Josh Guillory's criticism of the spending plan.

The renovation represents a significant infrastructure investment for Lafayette Consolidated Government, as the building serves as the primary location where residents seek government services, attend meetings, and engage with local officials.

Joint budget sessions begin August 7 at Lafayette City Hall, 705 W. University Ave. Public meetings on the renovation proposal will be scheduled following budget hearings.

