LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — Lafayette has a new fire chief. Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet named Earl Borden Jr. to lead the Lafayette Fire Department after a nationwide search that launched in August 2025.

Borden comes to Lafayette from St. Bernard Parish, where he has served as fire chief since July 2022. He has spent more than two decades in fire and emergency services, working his way up through virtually every rank at the St. Bernard Parish Fire Department after joining the department in 2004.

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Who Is Earl Borden Jr.?

Borden brings a deep stack of credentials to the job. He holds a Master of Science in Fire and Emergency Management Administration from Oklahoma State University and a Bachelor of Science in Public Administration from Upper Iowa University, with concentrations in fire science and emergency and disaster management. He also teaches as an adjunct faculty member at Upper Iowa University’s New Orleans campus.

He is on track to complete a Doctor of Education in Organizational Change and Leadership from the University of Southern California in 2026.

Beyond his academic credentials, Borden is a graduate of the National Fire Academy’s Executive Fire Officer Program and the International Association of Fire Chiefs’ Fire Service Executive Development Institute, two of the most recognized leadership development programs in American fire service.

A Department Ready for New Leadership

The Lafayette Fire Department runs 14 fire stations, employs roughly 285 personnel, and holds a Class 2 fire rating through the Property Insurance Association of Louisiana, according to the city. The department is also the designated central agency for the Louisiana State Fire Marshal Urban Search and Rescue Regional Response Team 4, extending its reach well beyond city limits.

Boulet spoke to the weight of the decision in her announcement.

“With public safety as a top priority, it was essential that we conduct a fair and thorough process with strong candidates,” she said. “Earl Borden stood out at every stage. His steady leadership, strategic vision, and commitment to Lafayette earned him overwhelming support from the evaluation panel. I have full confidence that Chief Borden will bring stability, accountability, and a forward-thinking approach to the department.”

How the Selection Process Worked

The search formally launched August 18, 2025, days after the retirement of Fire Chief Robert P. Benoit, who had served as chief since 1993, a run of 32 years leading the department. The process drew candidates from across Louisiana and the country.

Finalists went through civil service testing, assessments from the Louisiana Office of State Examiner, multiple rounds of structured interviews, and a final panel review. The panel included fire service professionals, community representatives, and government leaders.

Panel member Pastor Sean Walker offered his take on the process.

“This process was thoughtfully designed and reflective of the Lafayette community,” Walker said. “The panel included a strong mix of perspectives, and the Administration ensured that the selection was both fair and comprehensive.”

What Borden Plans to Bring to Lafayette

Borden spoke to his goals in a statement following his selection.

“As Fire Chief of Lafayette, I look forward to working with department personnel, city leadership, and community stakeholders to build upon the department’s strong foundation while continuing to advance operational excellence, firefighter safety, and high-quality service to the citizens of Lafayette,” he said.

Borden will officially step into the role once the hiring process is complete.