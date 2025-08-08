Highlights

Lafayette's controversial $17 million city hall renovation proposal has been placed on hold during budget hearings

City and parish councils moved $5.5 million in proposed funding back to the reserve bond fund

Finance Chair Kenneth Boudreaux says renovation needs still exist, but funding "no longer available at this time."

The original proposal drew swift criticism from current and former officials, as well as social media.

The building faces ongoing infrastructure problems, including unusable restroom stalls and roof leak damage

Controversial $17 Million Lafayette City Hall Renovation Put on Hold After Budget Hearing Backlash

City and parish councils move funds to reserve after criticism of Boulet's proposed overhaul of aging government building

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — Lafayette's city and parish councils have placed Mayor-President Monique Boulet's controversial $17 million city hall renovation on hold, moving the proposed funding back to a reserve fund during joint budget hearings that began Thursday.

According to KATC, the decision came as councils reviewed the administration's spending plan "line by line."

Budget Hearings Result in Project Suspension

Finance Chair and City Council District 5 representative Kenneth Boudreaux confirmed that the renovation funds have been relocated, telling KATC, "We did move those funds back into a holding fund… a reserve fund for bonds. That money is no longer available at this time for the project. It's on hold."

The $5.5 million originally proposed in Boulet's 2025-26 budget for the first phase of the renovation has been removed from active consideration, though Boudreaux noted "there may be an opportunity to put some funding in before the end of the budget process."

Widespread Public and Political Opposition Preceded Decision

The proposal faced immediate resistance from both elected officials and residents across multiple social media platforms. According to The Current, City Councilman Andy Naquin expressed discontent with the budget proposal on social media, stating, "Wake up Lafayette! I never hear drainage or infrastructure discussion anymore" in response to former Mayor-President Josh Guillory's criticism of the spending plan.

The backlash extended far beyond political figures, with numerous residents taking to Facebook, Reddit, and other social media platforms to blast the renovation as less important than much-needed infrastructure upgrades throughout the parish.

The controversy centered on spending priorities, with critics questioning whether a building renovation should take precedence over persistent drainage problems, road repairs, and other infrastructure needs affecting daily life across Lafayette Parish.

Building Problems Persist Despite Funding Freeze

Despite the funding hold, significant infrastructure problems continue to plague the nearly 78,000-square-foot building that has served as Lafayette's government center since 1979. According to KATC, employees have raised concerns about restroom stalls that are "not even usable" and equipment damaged by roof leaks.

The building was originally constructed in 1957 to house the Sears Roebuck & Company department store. After Sears moved to Acadiana Mall in 1979, the City of Lafayette purchased the structure to serve as the government administrative center.

The building faces multiple infrastructure challenges, including outdated plumbing, lighting, ventilation, and mechanical systems. Restrooms and circulation paths do not meet Americans with Disabilities Act compliance standards, and the building lacks clear signage or a defined public entrance.

Original Renovation Plans

Boulet's original proposal called for a comprehensive renovation to address the aging infrastructure. According to The Advocate, the plans included:

Returning the main entrance to University Avenue, where it was located during the Sears era

Removing aging escalators and replacing them with a staircase

Creating additional office space for employees

Adding a public meeting space separate from the council chamber

Preserving a mural painted by local artist Robert Dafford in 2016

Holly & Smith Architects, a Louisiana-based firm specializing in civic design, had been selected to lead the project, with construction originally scheduled to begin in fall 2026.

Budget Process Continues

The council's decision to place the renovation on hold came during the first day of joint budget hearings focused on public works and major capital issues. In his comments to KATC, Boudreaux emphasized the thoroughness of Lafayette's budget review process, noting, "We literally go page by page, line by line, and could raise questions on any item and make the necessary adjustments."

The next hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, August 12, covering city court, police, fire, Lafayette Utilities System, and Lafayette Fiber. The full budget hearing schedule is available at LafayetteLA.gov.