LAFAYETTE, La. (KMDL-FM) - A road closure will take place in Lafayette Parish next week to allow crews to make culvert replacements.

When and Where the Closure Happens

According to Lafayette Consolidated Government, the 100 block of Beau Bassin Road will be closed Monday, October 27 through Friday, October 31, 2025, to allow Public Works drainage crews to replace drainage culverts underneath the roadway.

READ MORE: 847,100 Louisiana Residents Won't Get Food Stamps in November Due to Federal Shutdown

Access to properties south of the closure will be available from E. Gloria Switch Road, while access to properties north of the closure will be available from the roadway connection over Gaston Coulee, located between Beau Bassin Road and N. Wilderness Trail.

How to Get Around the Construction Zone

Local access will be maintained, however, and detour routes will be posted to help motorists get around the construction zone.

Get our free mobile app

Lafayette Consolidated Government Lafayette Consolidated Government loading...

Detour Routes for Drivers

Detour routes include:

E. Gloria Switch Road

N. Wilderness Trail

LCG encourages drivers to plan ahead and exercise caution in the area.

Good News: Pasa Place Reopens Early

On another note, LCG announced that the construction in the 100 block of Pasa Place in Lafayette has wrapped up early and that roadway is now open.

The lane closure was associated with the South Gravity Lift Station construction. It was to last until Friday, October 24th, but crews wrapped up early.