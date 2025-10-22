Highlights

Roughly 847,100 Louisiana residents won’t get new food stamps loaded to their cards starting November 1 if the federal shutdown continues.

Governor Jeff Landry’s office said Wednesday that SNAP won’t load new benefits onto EBT cards starting November 1 if the government stays closed. Recipients can use whatever’s left from October, but nothing new will show up—bad timing with Thanksgiving coming and grocery prices still high.

“SNAP benefits are paid for by the federal government in Washington, and we simply administer the program here in Louisiana,” Landry said Wednesday. “Without the funds, we cannot provide the benefits.”

What Louisiana Families Need to Know

SNAP keeps a lot of Louisiana families fed. According to U.S. Department of Agriculture data from fiscal year 2024, an average of 847,100 Louisiana residents—about 18% of the state—got SNAP benefits each month. That’s one of the highest rates in the country.

A Louisiana family of four can get up to $975 per month in SNAP benefits, which works out to about $32 a day for groceries. Across the country, the average person gets $187 monthly, or roughly $6 per day for food.

USDA numbers show 73% of SNAP households live at or below the poverty line. Most recipients are kids, seniors, or people with disabilities. And most able-bodied people on SNAP who can work do have jobs—that’s a common misconception.

Louisiana SNAP Benefits Bruce Mikels loading...

Bruce Greenstein runs the Louisiana Department of Health, which handles SNAP in the state. He said they’re making sure both recipients and stores know what’s happening. “All Louisiana SNAP recipients should be aware that there will be no new benefits added to their cards starting November 1st unless the federal government in Washington, DC reopens,” Greenstein said. “We will do all we can to ensure SNAP recipients are aware of this and that retailers are prepared as well.”

The department started telling people this week and is giving grocery stores printed signs to put up explaining why EBT cards won’t reload.

The Political Impasse

The shutdown started October 1 when Democrats and Republicans couldn’t agree on a budget. Here’s what they’re fighting about: Democrats want to extend tax credits that help about 22 million Americans—including small business owners—pay for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act. Without those credits, people will pay roughly twice as much for insurance starting in 2026.

Republicans say those expanded tax credits were temporary pandemic measures that were always going to end December 31. Many Republicans don’t oppose extending them, but they argue the real problem is why ACA insurance costs so much in the first place.

The House, run by Speaker Mike Johnson (R-Louisiana), passed a bill in September to keep the government funded. But Senate Democrats won’t pass it without the health insurance tax credits. Senate Republicans won’t negotiate until Democrats agree to pass the House bill first.

Governor Landry, a Republican, placed responsibility for the SNAP funding gap squarely on Senate Democratic leadership. “The U.S. House under Speaker Mike Johnson has already acted to re-open the government. Our U.S. Senators representing Louisiana have voted over and over again to re-open the government. They are doing their part,” Landry said. “Now it is time for those U.S. Senators, under Democrat Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, to vote yes and re-open the federal government.”

U.S. Representative Troy Carter (D-New Orleans) sees it differently. He was at Second Harvest Food Bank in New Orleans Wednesday helping pack food boxes. “Taking away SNAP benefits from Louisiana families during the month of Thanksgiving is cruel,” Carter said. “Yet our counterparts refuse to come to work and do their jobs to work with Democrats and keep the government open.”

The USDA’s Funding Situation

Normally, the USDA gets SNAP money a month ahead of time. That’s why October benefits went out even though the shutdown started October 1.

But on October 10, the USDA told states “if the current lapse in appropriations continues, there will be insufficient funds to pay full November SNAP benefits for approximately 42 million individuals across the Nation.” They told states to hold off on November benefits until further notice.

Reduction In Food Stamps, High Food Prices Puts Pressure On Food Pantries Getty Images loading...

Food security groups say USDA has about $6 billion in emergency reserve funds. But SNAP costs about $9 billion monthly nationwide, so the reserve is $3 billion short. USDA’s shutdown plan says they could use those reserves for benefits, but they haven’t said if they will.

The agency has told states to get ready for new work requirements from the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” passed in July. Starting November 1, able-bodied adults without kids between ages 55 and 64 have to work, volunteer, or do education or training for at least 20 hours a week to keep getting SNAP. If they don’t, they only get three months of benefits over three years. States can get waivers for high-unemployment areas.

Louisiana’s Food Bank Network Responds

Pat Van Leo runs Feeding Louisiana, which represents the state’s five regional food banks. He said the governor’s announcement is “deeply concerning.” His group is looking for emergency money, including possible state bridge funding, to help fill the gap if the shutdown continues.

“It will take all of us—lawmakers, businesses, faith and community organizations, and individuals—to ensure every family can eat,” Van Leo said.

Food banks can’t come close to replacing SNAP. Paul Scelfo from Second Harvest Food Bank, which covers 23 parishes in south Louisiana, explained the gap. “For every pound of food in a normal situation in our communities, for every pound of food a food bank is distributing, SNAP benefits are distributing close to nine pounds,” Scelfo said. “So if you take that SNAP benefit and remove it, it’s that many more people coming to a system that’s already maximizing our capabilities and our impact in the communities.”

Second Harvest is already seeing more families asking for help, including federal workers who haven’t gotten paychecks. The food bank is working with partner agencies across the region to prepare for even more people if SNAP stays frozen.

Susan East Nelson, who runs the Louisiana Partnership for Children and Families, said the timing couldn’t be worse. “Right now, at the cusp of when people are trying to plan their Thanksgiving dinners and have people gathered in their homes for the holidays, and also the kids are going to be out of school for a week for those Thanksgiving holidays, so they won’t be getting those meals at school,” Nelson said.

Louisiana’s five regional food banks—Second Harvest Food Bank (serving Greater New Orleans and Acadiana), Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, Food Bank of Central Louisiana, Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana, and Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana—collectively serve all 64 Louisiana parishes through networks of partner agencies, pantries, and direct distribution programs.

What Happens Next for Louisiana Residents

The state set up dcshutdown.la.gov to keep Louisiana residents updated on how the shutdown affects programs and services. The Louisiana Department of Health will post SNAP updates there as soon as they get federal guidance.

If you need food assistance, contact your local food bank:

Second Harvest Food Bank (Greater New Orleans and Acadiana): (504) 734-1322 or no-hunger.org

(Greater New Orleans and Acadiana): (504) 734-1322 or no-hunger.org Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank : brfoodbank.org

: brfoodbank.org Food Bank of Central Louisiana : Serves central parishes

: Serves central parishes Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana : (318) 675-2400 or foodbanknla.org

: (318) 675-2400 or foodbanknla.org Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana: Covers 12 parishes, foodbanknela.org

Food banks say money donations work best—every dollar they get typically turns into ten dollars worth of food. They also need volunteers and food drives.

If you’re on SNAP, whatever’s already on your EBT card from previous months still works at stores. But you won’t get the usual monthly reload on November 1 unless the government reopens and gets funding approved.

The shutdown is now in its fourth week with no signs Congress will work this out soon. Louisiana families face growing uncertainty about food security heading into the holidays.